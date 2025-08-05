Flying-Taxi Company Joby Could Buy Heli-Taxi Company Blade For Cheap

Hailing taxis to get around big cities is something of a rite of passage, but acquiring that urban skill does nothing to avoid crushing Midtown Manhattan traffic. Enter a bunch of companies that want to dodge gridlock by taking to the skies. Blade is well-known as an Uber for helicopters, but after doing an IPO in 2021 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), its value has been hammered down along with its stock, by about 60% from peaks. Enter Joby, another SPAC but one with a still-robust $13.5-billion market capitalization, and a deal to buy Blade for $125 million. Bloomberg reported rumors of an acquisition over the weekend, and Joby and Blade confirmed them on Monday.

Joby is a leader in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) taxi startup world, with financing from Toyota, Delta Air Lines, and others. The company already bought Uber's air taxi arm, Elevate, in 2020. The goal with the Blade deal is to plug Blade users into Joby's products, with flights commencing next year. And the deal is truly a good one for Joby, if it closes on schedule later this year: $125 million is less than half of Blade's $309-million market cap.