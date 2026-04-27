10 Of America's Most Luxurious RV Parks With Top-Tier Amenities

We're long past the days when RV parks meant only gravel lots and communal bathrooms. Today, many travelers crave the freedom and affordability of an RV paired with the comfort (and sometimes privacy) of a 5-star hotel. And no, we're not referring to a $500,000 RV with two bathrooms and a basement bedroom like the giant 2007 Prevost Featherlite H3-45, but, rather, RV parks in the United States established to satiate that demand.

Strictly speaking, there are RV parks, and then there are RV resorts. Both serve the same purpose, but it's the availability and standard of amenities that divide them: The former executes this in the basic, rustic, and functional, while the latter can be considered destinations in their own right. Think expansive, landscaped sites, resort-style pools, clubhouses, curated activities, and concierge-level service. In many cases, the only real difference between an RV resort and a luxury hotel is that you bring your own room, although for some, that room may already come with a rooftop lounge. And even then, many RV resorts blur that line further by offering fully equipped on-site cabins.

Truly luxurious RV parks (resorts, if we're sticking to accurate terminology) are not as easy to come by. But there are several that dot the continental United States, some nestled in the mountains, others in the woods for forest-loving RV owners, and some near bodies of water. Surprisingly, 10 of America's most luxurious RV parks are evenly distributed geographically.