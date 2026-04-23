Our Long National Nightmare Is Over: First-Gen Renault Twingo Added To 'Gran Turismo 7'
Developer Polyphony Digital has been pretty good about regularly adding new content to "Gran Turismo 7" through monthly updates, some of which add a couple new cars and race events while others are a lot more major, adding entirely new tracks, game modes and more. The April 2026 update is now upon us, and while it's the smaller kind of update, it may actually be the most consequential one yet. That's because the game has finally gotten the first-generation Renault Twingo, inarguably one of the best cars ever made.
I genuinely don't think you can call yourself a car enthusiast if you don't like the Twingo. It's just perfect, one of the most iconic French cars ever. I mean, look at the styling! It's like a chic little frog, and the interior has incredible colors and patterns. Sure, it has a tiny engine with only 54 horsepower, but this is Gran Turismo, you can boost it up to your heart's content (and even swap in a Honda K24). It's not the only good car being added to the game, either.
Another car in the update has almost 24 times the Twingo's horsepower
Also joining the 'Gran Turismo 7' car lineup is the 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau, one of the rarest and most extreme versions of the 964 generation. Only 86 of them were built, with a more powerful engine and around 400 pounds less weight than a normal Turbo S. The third car to be added is the Yangwang U9, an electric Chinese supercar with 1,286 horsepower. Sadly, it isn't the U9 Xtreme variant that has 2,959 hp and hit 308 mph, but this regular version should be plenty fast.
Rounding out the update is a new café menu for car collecting, weekly challenge events for the Power Pack DLC, another curated Scapes collection, and new race events at Autódromo de Interlagos, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and Yas Marina Circuit. The April update is available to download and play now. Hopefully a future update will see the addition of the new fourth-gen Twingo.