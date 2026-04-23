Our Long National Nightmare Is Over: First-Gen Renault Twingo Added To 'Gran Turismo 7'

Developer Polyphony Digital has been pretty good about regularly adding new content to "Gran Turismo 7" through monthly updates, some of which add a couple new cars and race events while others are a lot more major, adding entirely new tracks, game modes and more. The April 2026 update is now upon us, and while it's the smaller kind of update, it may actually be the most consequential one yet. That's because the game has finally gotten the first-generation Renault Twingo, inarguably one of the best cars ever made.

I genuinely don't think you can call yourself a car enthusiast if you don't like the Twingo. It's just perfect, one of the most iconic French cars ever. I mean, look at the styling! It's like a chic little frog, and the interior has incredible colors and patterns. Sure, it has a tiny engine with only 54 horsepower, but this is Gran Turismo, you can boost it up to your heart's content (and even swap in a Honda K24). It's not the only good car being added to the game, either.