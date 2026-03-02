How To Tell When Your Control Arms Need To Be Replaced

The suspension underneath your vehicle consists of a series of shock absorbers (or dampers), coil springs, and control arms. The latter is of utmost importance since control arms do more than "control" the wheel and suspension movements. Those curved pieces of metal provide the anchor points between the chassis and the front wheel assemblies. Your car can have one or two control arms, depending on whether your vehicle has a front MacPherson strut or a double wishbone assembly. Rear suspensions typically have three to five control arms or links. Cars with a torsion beam (which is simple, reliable, and yet not entirely tunable) have no control arms. In this article, we'll be focusing more on the front control arms.

Control arms have bushings that connect to the chassis and ball joints that attach to the wheel assembly. This setup allows the wheel to turn left or right and for the suspension to move up and down. With that said, the control arms significantly contribute to the ride comfort, handling, cornering, and steering feel of your car.

When the steel or cast iron body of the arms is bent or broken, or when the bushings and ball joints wear out, you'll feel steering vibrations or shaking, difficulty in keeping the vehicle pointed straight, clunking or clicking noises when accelerating or braking, and uneven wear on the front tires. Most of the symptoms are associated with the telltale signs of a bad suspension, but it's worth checking the control arms first, since they typically need to be replaced every 80,000-120,000 miles.