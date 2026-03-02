How To Tell When Your Control Arms Need To Be Replaced
The suspension underneath your vehicle consists of a series of shock absorbers (or dampers), coil springs, and control arms. The latter is of utmost importance since control arms do more than "control" the wheel and suspension movements. Those curved pieces of metal provide the anchor points between the chassis and the front wheel assemblies. Your car can have one or two control arms, depending on whether your vehicle has a front MacPherson strut or a double wishbone assembly. Rear suspensions typically have three to five control arms or links. Cars with a torsion beam (which is simple, reliable, and yet not entirely tunable) have no control arms. In this article, we'll be focusing more on the front control arms.
Control arms have bushings that connect to the chassis and ball joints that attach to the wheel assembly. This setup allows the wheel to turn left or right and for the suspension to move up and down. With that said, the control arms significantly contribute to the ride comfort, handling, cornering, and steering feel of your car.
When the steel or cast iron body of the arms is bent or broken, or when the bushings and ball joints wear out, you'll feel steering vibrations or shaking, difficulty in keeping the vehicle pointed straight, clunking or clicking noises when accelerating or braking, and uneven wear on the front tires. Most of the symptoms are associated with the telltale signs of a bad suspension, but it's worth checking the control arms first, since they typically need to be replaced every 80,000-120,000 miles.
Why do control arms wear out or get damaged?
The control arms in the front suspension are remarkably durable and can last for many years. However, they won't last forever (just as nothing else does in a car), and they can succumb to premature wear. Vehicles that frequently ride over bumps, potholes, and unpaved roads are susceptible to early control arm damage. Hard impacts of the suspension can bend the arms, break the ball joints, and fray the bushings, although age can also contribute to rusting and deterioration.
With that said, your car could remain drivable with bad control arms, but it all depends on the severity of the damage. If you suspect your jalopy developed bad control arms while driving, engage the hazard lights, reduce your speed (preferably under 30 mph), steer the wheel gently, and try avoiding bumps and potholes that could exacerbate the issue. Since the control arm hooks the suspension and steering to the chassis, there's a distinct possibility of the wheel detaching from the assembly and causing the car to crash if it isn't repaired immediately.
How much to replace the control arms?
The cost of replacing control arms ultimately depends on the make and model of your ride. For some Toyotas, a full replacement can cost from $250 to $800 per side (including labor), while the parts themselves cost $80-$400 per piece. In some cars, you can expect to spend $50-$200 per piece for a lower control arm (for vehicles with front MacPherson struts), while the labor charges are $150-$500.
You could end up paying less with a DIY control arm replacement, but you'll need the right tools and skills. Some of the things you'll end up using are a jack, jack stands, a torque wrench, a socket set, and special tools like a ball joint separator. Moreover, it's better to replace the control arms on the front and left sides simultaneously, even if one is still decently intact. Doing so ensures that the steering and suspension geometry are back to factory-spec, which ultimately leads to smoother rides, safer braking, and competent handling.