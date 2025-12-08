Should You Replace Struts When You Replace Shocks?

Many auto repair shops and mechanics recommend replacing a car's struts and shocks at the same time. There is some sound reasoning behind that approach as both components can affect a car's handling, safety, and ride quality.

It's important to keep in mind that when one wears out, the other probably isn't far behind. However, only one of the two is showing signs of wear, it's acceptable to replace shocks and struts at different times.

While some people use the two terms interchangeably, there is a difference between shocks and struts. Shocks, or shock absorbers, use fluid transfer within a cylinder to control the movement of a vehicle's suspension. Without the shock a car might bounce down the road similar to a pogo stick. In addition to controlling bounce, shocks help with roll and sway when cornering, diving during braking, and squatting under acceleration.

Struts incorporate the same control mechanism as shocks, but add a structural component to the car's suspension. Vehicles without struts employ upper and lower control arms that attach to the spindle or hub via ball joints. Struts replace the upper control arm and upper ball joint, making the system more compact and reducing weight.