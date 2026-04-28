What's The Practical Difference Between Pickup Truck Ton Ratings?

What's the difference between a ½-ton, ¾-ton, and a one-ton pickup? No, it's not just a ¼-ton (har har, very funny). The real difference has to do with gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and payload capacity. GCWR and towing capacity are generally different between these classes, as well. The designations, ½-ton, ¾-ton, and one-ton, used to indicate payload, but they don't have any literal meanings anymore.

More accurately, trucks are divided into light-duty and heavy-duty, although Ford calls the latter "Super Duty". The light duty, or ½-ton pickups among the Big Three are the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500, and the Ram 1500. The rest are considered heavy-duty pickups. So, the Ford F-250, Chevy Silverado 2500, and the Ram 2500 would be considered ¾-ton trucks, while the Ford F-350, Chevy Silverado 3500, and the Ram 3500 would be one-ton trucks. Ford also offers the F-450. Dually versions of the trucks have enhanced towing ability, and they are offered for the Ram 3500, Silverado 3500, Ford F-350 and Ford F-450 models.

The light duty, or ½-ton, models are enough for most drivers. But if you do a lot of serious hauling or towing, you're probably going to want to look at the heavy duty trucks. Compare the weight ratings (GVWR and GCWR, or gross combined weight rating), payload capacity, and towing capacity of each truck against your needs to find the right truck for you.