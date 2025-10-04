The Biggest Pros And Cons Of Driving A Dually Truck

When you really need to maximize your towing and hauling potential, you need to up the ante with a dually truck — that is, one with dual rear wheels. It's pretty much what it sounds like, as duallys have two wheels on each side of the rear axle to help support heavier loads. That strength is obviously the main benefit, but, as we'll discover, it's not the only one — nor are duallys without disadvantages.

First, some background: The idea of doubling up the rear wheels on a truck isn't new, of course, but the birth of the modern dually is actually relatively recent. It wasn't until 1973 that General Motors — through Chevrolet and GMC — introduced a pickup with dual rear wheels. Before then, automakers offered what were essentially dual-rear-wheel (DRW) chassis cabs, where the part of the vehicle behind its cab featured a flatbed or was left bare, allowing owners and aftermarket companies to tailor their rides to meet their specific needs.

The holdup may have been aesthetic, too, as some sources say no one wanted to build a truck where the rear wheels extended beyond the width of a typical truck bed's fenders. To fix the issue, Chevrolet and GMC designers developed a massive fiberglass rear fender for its duallys, giving them, in theory, a similar look to that of step-side pickups with single rear wheels.

Now, U.S. customers can purchase duallys from not only Chevrolet and GMC, but also from Ford and Ram. No other brand offers them in this country — that dually Cybertruck mod was just heavy-duty cosplay.