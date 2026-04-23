What's The Worst Mistake You Made Behind The Wheel When You Were A New Driver?

Young, dumb, and completely incapable of driving mistake-free. We've all been there, some of us more recently than others, a new driver with a set of keys to ourselves for the first time. Whether you were 16 or 30 when you got behind the wheel for the first time, there's no amount of preparation that can get you ready for real world driving around all of the other squishy and fallible humans around you. Driving on most roads, though particularly the American ones, is an exercise in surprise and reaction time. When you're young you haven't cultivated your own need for survival yet, so you'll drive distracted, you'll drive tired, you'll drive the wrong damn way down a one-way street.

I remember being 16 like it was yesterday. My mother gifted me the keys to her old well-used 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Coupe, my then-girlfriend-now-wife nicknamed it Fifi. Within the first year of owning that car I fell off my skateboard putting two giant elbow-shaped dents in the fender, I backed it into the garage door at least 25 times, I ruined the paint on the roof by ratchet-strapping my snowboard to the roof, and I ultimately totaled it just before my 17th birthday by blowing through a yield sign and swerving to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming car only to have a head-on collision with a 130-year-old oak tree.

All of that sounds like mistakes, and they definitely were, but my biggest mistake is that I saved up $5,000 from my summer job the next year and used it to buy a 1978 Triumph TR-7 to replace the Grand Prix. That car was the single biggest piece of crap I have ever owned, and it's also the car that I fell in love with the fastest. I still love that car and my time with it, even though it almost killed me a few times.