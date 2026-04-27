Motor Oil May Not Freeze, But Low Temperatures Can Still Cause Problems

Motor oil does not freeze solid like water. Instead, it thickens, and this somewhat solidified state affects what's called a motor oil's pour point. In this regard, the pour point refers to the lowest temperature the oil can endure before it becomes thick enough to resist flowing. When oil becomes too thick or overly viscous to flow, bad things can happen to your engine, and the oil won't reach vital parts in time to provide lubrication upon turning the key or pushing the start button.

It's not just the engine that struggles when running on cold, thickened oil. The battery and the starter are also under strain during cold starts, and your car's fuel economy will suffer due to the longer warm-up sessions required to heat the oil. Industry experts agree that a majority of engine wear most likely occurs during cold starts, and there are reasons for that.

As if thickened oil is not bad enough, your engine also has to deal with gravity that pulls the oil back down to the sump, leaving internal parts unprotected. Engines run on a richer air/fuel mixture when cold, and that tends to wash away the oil on the cylinder walls and leads to damaging friction. Combine thickened oil that takes its sweet time to flow with cold cylinders and piston rings, and it's no wonder that frequent oil changes are your car's best weapon against the potentially damaging and expensive consequences of driving in cold weather.