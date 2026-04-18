Do Classic Cars Need Specific Kinds Of Oil?

The answer to whether classic cars need special lubricants is a resounding yes — and no. For starters, modern lubricants have undergone standardized changes over the years and have almost zero similarities to engine oil from the 1930s or 1960s. Vintage-blend motor oil typically contains higher levels of zinc additives (zinc dialkyldithiophosphate or ZDDP, to be exact) to combat wear and tear. Zinc is a necessary ingredient that coats metal parts with a protective lubricant to prevent or reduce friction in moving parts. The engines of classic cars have high-friction parts like flat tappet camshafts and lifters that rely on heavy lubrication to minimize wear, thus making zinc a necessary ingredient of motor oils back then.

However, higher zinc content in motor oil has drawbacks, too. When it heats and forms a shield of lubricant inside the engine, it produces phosphorus, which could damage the catalytic converter. This has led to zinc taking a back seat through succeeding generations of engine oil, even though it's still quite common today. So, yes, the oil needed by classic cars is different from modern-day oil — but you can get away with using something that wasn't specifically designed for those models.

On an additional note, the oil change schedules are quite different, too. Vintage classics that rarely get driven should have mandatory oil changes every 3,000 miles or each year (modern oils enable newer cars to go longer than that) with oil that conforms to the manufacturer's recommended viscosity. Don't forget that oil can go bad even when just sitting in the oil pan for weeks or months on end, so annual oil changes at a minimum are the prerequisite for classic cars.