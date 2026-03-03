The 5 Most Reliable Used Pickup Trucks You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports
So you want a used pickup truck, but you also want to make sure it's as reliable as possible. Considering we're talking about trucks that someone else has already owned and driven enough to most likely lose the warranty coverage that you get on a new truck, that's also completely understandable. Even used trucks can cost big money, and the last thing you want is to buy one that's new to you, only to have it break and cost you even more money.
Sadly, it isn't always easy to figure out which trucks really do last the longest, but that's also where our friends at Consumer Reports and the results of their longterm reliability survey come in. Nothing is every 100% guaranteed, and you should still spring for a pre-purchase inspection on any vehicle you buy, but after combing through the results from their most recent reliability survey, the CR team put together a list of the most reliable used pickup trucks that it recommends buying. Let's take a look and see what made it.
Ford Maverick
Years Recommended: 2023-2025
The Ford F-150 may get most of the attention, but it's actually the smaller, unibody Maverick that made this list. Will you be able to tow a train with the Maverick? Not unless it's a very small train, but despite its diminutive size and Escape-based platform, Ford's smallest truck can still tow up to 4,000 pounds. It can also be ordered with optional all-wheel drive, and while there's a gas-only version that's a little cheaper, you can also get a hybrid that's rated at 37 mpg combined.
As far as reliability goes, Consumer Reports says there have been a few reports of minor transmission issues, but the most frequently reported issue appears to be with the brakes. Still, even though it's only been around for a few years, the Maverick has proven to be pretty darn reliable. At least as long as you skip the 2022 model year. Apparently, the 2023s fixed a few things and are worth paying more for.
Honda Ridgeline
Years Recommended: 2009, 2013, 2020-2021, 2023
If a unibody truck like the Ford Maverick could make this list, you shouldn't be surprised to see the Honda Ridgeline here, too. As long as you didn't plan to do any serious towing or off-roading, the problem with the Ridgeline has never been with how thoughtfully it was designed or how useful it is as a truck that will mostly be used as a daily driver. No, the issue has been convincing truck buyers that maybe they don't need a truck that can tow the space shuttle if they don't currently have any plans to tow the space shuttle.
No truck is perfect. When it comes to the Ridgeline, it sounds like the most frequent issues are with the in-car electronics, such as the infotainment system and head-up display, but some owners also report occasional hardware issues, like the rear seat release jamming and needing to be replaced. Still, those issues don't appear to be all that common, and you should be able to buy a used Ridgeline with confidence if you stick to the 2009, 2013, 2020-2021, and 2023 model years.
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Years Recommended: 2024-2025
If you're sick of seeing crossovers with beds make this list, don't worry, you'll see a few body-on-frame options after this. But if you don't necessarily need that kind of capability, you may want to give the Hyundai Santa Cruz a closer look. It can tow up to 1,000 pounds more than the Maverick, offered an optional turbocharged engine with some extra power, and should make for a seriously comfortable daily driver. Too bad there's no hybrid option, though.
In terms of the most commonly reported reliability issues, some owners have said they had some body hardware issues, like an interior light going out, and a few complained about experiencing squeaks and leaks. But we're still talking about a truck that's proven just as reliable as the Maverick and even more reliable than the Ridgeline, so you should be just fine buying a 2024 or 2025 model.
Nissan Frontier
Years Recommended: 2015-2019, 2024-2025
Those looking to do some serious towing will probably still need to look elsewhere, but if you want a reliable, used truck that's actually built like a truck, take a look at the Nissan Frontier. It isn't the most advanced, spacious, or refined midsize truck you could buy, but it's still a truck that does truck stuff, and while Nissan might not have the best reputation for quality, the Frontier has proven to be quite reliable since its 2022 redesign.
In fact, the most frequent complaint Frontier owners had about their trucks wasn't related to anything mechanical or electronic. Instead, it was issues with the paint/trim. That kind of stuff is important, but I'd much rather drive a truck with bad paint than one that may or may not grenade its transmission at some point. After all, you can still drive a truck with paint issues just fine. Just be wary of early redesigned models and buy something newer if you can.
Toyota Tacoma
Years Recommended: 2011, 2013-2015, 2017-2019, 2021-2025
With Toyota's reputation, you had to know the Tacoma would show up here eventually. Bonus points if you noticed this list was organized alphabetically, by the way. That said, even though the Tacoma is an excellent off-roader that's in high demand, it hasn't proven quite as reliable as you might assume. The most frequent complaints were either HVAC-related or driveline issues, such as a transmission fluid leak. Brake problems were also reported but less frequently, and the Tacoma's still way more reliable than the Ford Ranger.
If you want better reliability and a higher tow rating, check out 2011-2012 and 2014-2021 Toyota Tundras. They're full-size and therefore bigger, but the old Tundras are just more reliable than the Tacoma. Some owners reported minor engine and in-car electronics issues, but while you're looking at a reliability score of 66 for a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, the 2018 Tundra is currently rocking an 81. Meanwhile, the recently redesigned 2025 Tundra is sitting at 62.