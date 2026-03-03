The 5 Most Reliable Used Pickup Trucks You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

So you want a used pickup truck, but you also want to make sure it's as reliable as possible. Considering we're talking about trucks that someone else has already owned and driven enough to most likely lose the warranty coverage that you get on a new truck, that's also completely understandable. Even used trucks can cost big money, and the last thing you want is to buy one that's new to you, only to have it break and cost you even more money.

Sadly, it isn't always easy to figure out which trucks really do last the longest, but that's also where our friends at Consumer Reports and the results of their longterm reliability survey come in. Nothing is every 100% guaranteed, and you should still spring for a pre-purchase inspection on any vehicle you buy, but after combing through the results from their most recent reliability survey, the CR team put together a list of the most reliable used pickup trucks that it recommends buying. Let's take a look and see what made it.