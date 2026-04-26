What The 3% Rule Means For Your Tires

You wouldn't have to think about the 3% rule when replacing tires of the same size. But if you're looking to upsize on new wheels or downsize when buying the best winter tires, the rule applies. An industry standard for tire replacements, the 3% rule states that new tires should never be 3% larger or smaller in diameter than the factory-spec rubber.

To better understand this rule, let's use an example of a car rolling with 215/55/R17 stock tires. For the uninitiated, those numbers are just a few that you'll find embossed on the tire sidewall, and we need those numbers to compute the tire diameter.

Based on the example, we'll have to convert the tire width in millimeters (215) to inches by dividing it by 25.4. So, 215 / 25.4 = 8.46 inches. Next, multiply the result by the aspect ratio (55), which is the percentage of the sidewall height to the tire's width. So, 8.46 inches x 0.55 = 4.65 inches.

We can get the tire diameter by multiplying 4.65 by two and adding the wheel diameter. So, (4.65 x 2) + 17 = 26.3, which represents the stock tire diameter. In this case, 3% of the stock 26.3-inch diameter comes out to 0.789 inches.

To apply the 3% rule, simply deduct 0.789 from 26.3 to get the minimum diameter or add it to get the maximum threshold. This means the new tire should have a diameter between 25.511 and 27.089 inches when upgrading or downsizing, and there are important reasons for that. The good news is that there are online tire size calculators if the manual approach is not your thing.