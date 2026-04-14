Project Sendpai Is The 550 Horsepower Electric Truck We All Want

Andy Didorosi is one of those esoteric Detroiters that everyone in the Midwest knows, if not personally at least by reputation. He's raced and won in regional rally championships, he's attempting to revive an ancient car factory to build electric pickups, he buys old school buses to help supplement the city's access to public transportation, and he used to be a contributor on this very website. He jumped into the streaming thing a few years ago and recently started posting regular updates to YouTube. Andy is one of those guys that doesn't listen when people tell him his ideas are impossible. He just gets off his ass and makes it happen, even if the going is slow and schedules are basically meaningless. It's good stuff, you should watch it.

What happens when you buy a 1996 Suzuki Carry kei truck from Japan and stuff the drivetrain components from a wrecked Tesla Model 3 Performance underneath? Only good things, I can assure you. While this project, dubbed "Sendpai", is still in the process of being built, the end goal is a 550-horsepower, 1,800 pound widebody pickup with a single seat in the middle and ridiculous Group B-inspired 3D-printed bodywork. I don't know about you, but that sounds pretty sweet to me. I've been to Andy's factory, and it's one of the coolest places, the kind of spot where dreams come true if you have the right stick-to-it attitude.

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Not only do some of these people deserve way more views than they're getting, but they're typically the Do It Yourselfer type, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that's dominating your feeds. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress. Here we go, full send!