These Are The Ultimate Stealth Wealth Cars Currently On Sale

Flaunting wealth is sort of gross in this day and age. Sure, some people still do it, but in polite society, it's far better to fly under the radar. While that attitude hasn't really translated to today's car designs, with so many being a bit more, well, in your face, some cars have snuck through as understated signals that people have both money and taste. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what you all thought was the best stealth wealth car on sale today. What car lets (or actually doesn't let) everybody know that the buyer has money, without shouting about it? Of course, this is tougher than it once was, because my question came with the added caveat that the car must currently be on sale. I'm not sure if you've noticed, but today's cars are less subtle than they once were. Still, you all surprised me with some extremely good answers. Obviously, every wagon-ish thing on sale today was mentioned, but that was sort of a given. Some of you also pointed to somewhat utilitarian vehicle that have quietly gotten extremely expensive as examples of stealth wealth, and those are valid as hell.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. Why don't you scroll on down below and check out what cars that are currently on sale exude stealth wealth? Oh, and if your car is on the list, would you mind Venmoing me a couple bucks? Thanks in advance.