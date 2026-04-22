Choose Joy With This Nissan Juke Nismo RS That Even Has A Manual Transmission

It's hard to stay positive these days. Sure, you can do your best to focus on the little things and make smart decisions, but that doesn't change the fact that the news is basically all disasters, deadly conflicts, and disappointments. If it's starting to feel overwhelming, I really recommend talking to your doctor, and then throwing money at a silly distraction that you definitely don't need, but will almost definitely have a blast driving. That's right, pal, we're buying this 2015 Nissan Juke NISMO RS and running away from our problems, even though one of those problems is how expensive gas has gotten!

The Nissan Juke probably isn't your dream car. It's weird and unloved, and even if you go for the absolute highest-performing model, you'll still be driving a subcompact crossover, built on a front-wheel drive platform, with an engine that started life in an economy car. It's no Lotus Elise, and it's definitely no Ferrari. What it is, though, is ridiculous. The Juke Nismo RS is the performance version of the Nissan Juke, a car that was never going to be a real performer unless you were to, I don't know, wrap Juke bodywork around a GT-R powertrain to create the sadly never-mass-produced Juke R.

This particular Nissan Juke NISMO RS does look a little more ridiculous than most, since a previous owner added an aftermarket mid-hatchback rear spoiler that you'll probably want to remove, but you can't get too mad. Because this Juke also comes with a manual transmission, which means you're in for one of those row-your-own adventures and most likely having way more fun behind the wheel than you would have if the original owner had gone with the CVT instead. And who couldn't use more driving fun at the moment?