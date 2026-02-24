What's The Purpose Of A Carburetor Vacuum Line?

A carburetor is a simplistic and old-school way of delivering air and fuel to an internal combustion engine. In its most basic form, no electronics are required. All you need is a throttle cable, some adjustment screws, and — well, that's pretty much it. The air-fuel mixture travels into a two- or four-stroke engine, where it is combusted to spin the crankshaft and propel the vehicle down the road.

Vacuum is produced by gasoline-powered engines and utilized for a variety of different jobs. On a moped, motorcycle, or other smaller displacement engine vehicle with a gravity-fed fuel tank, the purpose of a carburetor vacuum line is to send engine vacuum to a petcock that allows fuel to flow into the engine's carburetor. When vacuum isn't present, the petcock closes, cutting off the flow of fuel.

However, to fully understand the concept, we can't end it there. It's important to know what vacuum is, and why its application doesn't just end at opening the flow of fuel.