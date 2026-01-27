The Münch Mammoth Was A Terrifyingly Huge Motorcycle With The Engine From A Car

Before Chevy small block V8-powered Boss Hoss Cycles and seven-cylinder aircraft radial-engorged JRL Cycles Lucky 7s, there was the 1966-1980 Münch Mammut. In English, that's "Mammoth," which is the correct name for a motorcycle powered by an honest-to-goodness car engine (cars powered by motorcycle engines are no less awesome, just different). Specifically, that engine was the air-cooled 996-cc four-cylinder from the compact West German NSU Prinz 1000TT, making up to 55 hp, which helped push 480 pounds of bike to 115 mph.

While a 1.0-liter motorcycle doesn't sound like a big deal now, in the '60s it was the equivalent of a Hellcat-swapped golf cart. In September of '66, displacement increased to 1,085 cc and power rose to 70 hp. Then came the NSU TTS's 1.2-liter four in 1968, blessing this monster with 88 horsepower. It also ballooned to 656 pounds, but could easily hit 137 mph. That 1.2-liter had enough torque that a spoked rear wheel simply turned to spaghetti. So the wheel became a solid cast unit made of a magnesium alloy called Elektron. Owners who behaved themselves might have gotten 1,000 miles out of a rear tire.

There were certainly other porcine bikes in the late '60s, such as Harley Davidson's Electra Glide with its 60-hp 74-cube (1.2-liter) V-twin pushing 783 pounds of motorcycle. But that Harley would only hit 100 mph if a cliff were involved. There were other fast bikes, too, such as the 46-hp Triumph Bonneville T120R that could reach 115 mph, but it weighed a comparitively wispy 363 pounds. What made the Münch Mammut special was its combination of brute strength, sheer size, and refined manners. If the Electra Glide was a Cadillac Eldorado and the Bonneville was a 427 Corvette, then the Mammut was a twin-turbo V12 Mercedes-AMG S-Class.