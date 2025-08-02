The Fastest Dirt Bikes That Are Fully Street Legal
A dirt bike can traverse just about any type of terrain thanks to the gnarly torque and beefy tires. Street bikes, on the other hand, offer speed, comfort, and maneuverability, allowing for easy travel in the city or smooth cruising on the highway. Dual-sport bikes combine the features of both, bringing us some of the fastest dirt bikes that are fully street legal. These go-anywhere bikes can reach exhilarating speeds, making for a thrilling and unforgettable ride on and off the pavement.
To be street legal, a dual-sport bike has to have certain equipment, including lights, mirrors, turn signals, approved tires, and a horn. You also have to register the vehicle with the DMV and mount the license plate, which usually means adding a license plate bracket. Every state has its own rules and regulations regarding what makes a dirt bike street legal, so it's a good idea to check out the requirements in your state.
Interest and technological advancements contribute to the need and desire for dual-sport bikes that can handle high speeds and rough terrain effectively. If you want to know which street-legal dirt bikes are fastest, this list has the information you seek — here are the details on the fastest dirt bikes you can take on the streets and trails.
Zero FX — 85 MPH
Zero is making a name for itself in the world of electric motorcycles. The Zero FX is just one of the bikes the company offers, and it's capable of reaching a top speed of 85 mph. It features an efficient, compact electric motor that uses a Z-Force 7.2 kWh battery to store power and distribute up to 78 pound-feet of torque. With no clutch or transmission, a Zero FX dual sport bike uses a carbon fiber belt to connect the motor directly to the rear wheel, resulting in rapid acceleration and a lighter bike. Plus, the perfectly tuned Showa suspension system is designed to provide a comfortable ride regardless of the terrain.
You can cruise a Zero FX for an estimated 102 miles before the bike needs a battery charge. When the time comes to charge it up, the FX can plug into any standard 110-volt outlet. It takes a little over nine hours for the bike to fully recharge, but using an accessory charger can speed up charging time, reducing the wait by as much as 60%. Starting at $12,495, which doesn't include the destination fee, the bike is a little more expensive than some, but its dual-sport capabilities could make it worth every penny.
Stark Varg EX — 88 MPH
Zero isn't the only company improving electric motorcycle technology to create an exceptional machine. Stark offers the Varg EX, also known as the world's fastest enduro bike, as a low maintenance option that also has more power and a longer lifespan than a 450cc. You'll get up to 80 horsepower from the 360-volt motor, and you can charge the 7.2 kWh battery in as little as two hours with a 240-volt charger. On a full charge, the Stark Varg EX lets you explore the trails for about six hours.
Nearly instant torque means quick acceleration that gets the bike up to speed effortlessly and responsive handling for better control. The suspension system can be tailored to meet the needs of every rider's situation, and 300mm of travel up front and 303mm in the rear mean plenty of play for a smooth ride. A top speed of 88 mph on the odometer proves this bike is worthy of making this list of the fastest street-legal dirt bikes. However, some reports claim this bike has a GPS-verified speed clocking it at more than 103 mph, giving it even more street cred.
Although the Stark Varg EX costs more than the Zero FX, with an MSRP of $14,090, not including fees, it's a fast, innovative option in the electric motorcycle category. This bike will definitely get you where you want to go, whether you're zipping down the highway or climbing a mountain trail.
Kawasaki KX 450X — 90 MPH
Kawasaki is a well-known brand that's been in the dirt bike game for decades, so finding the KX 450X here shouldn't come as a surprise. This street-legal Kawasaki dirt bike is fast, with verified top speeds that range from 83 mph to 90 mph. It sports a liquid-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine capable of delivering just under 60 hp. The five-speed transmission takes the bike through the gears seamlessly, while adjustable compression shocks mean a smooth ride without limitations.
The traction control system allows the Kawasaki KX 450X's knobby tires to maintain a solid grip on the road or trail, even when things get a little slick. Launch control provides precise clutch and throttle responses for exceptional acceleration off the line. Selectable power modes mean a more customized riding experience where power and throttle can be adjusted to create perfect harmony in the engine.
If you want to experience a street-legal dirt bike capable of handling 90 mph, the Kawasaki KX 450X isn't a bad choice. However, it only comes in Lime Green, preventing it from blending in on the streets. This bike has a starting MSRP of $10,699 and a $600 destination fee, plus, you'll be buying gas for this one.
Kawasaki KLR650 — 90 MPH
Although the Kawasaki KLR650 rides most comfortably at around the 75 mph range, this dual-sport bike is capable of getting up to 90 mph on the open road. The four-stroke 652cc engine can send a maximum of 39.1 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheel, resulting in rapid acceleration and superior traction. The 6.1-gallon fuel capacity can take this bike almost 300 miles before refueling, so no worries about getting stuck far from civilization. A front windscreen provides some protection when the bike speeds along, and it's adjustable with the right tools.
An ergonomic design makes the KLR650 ready to ride long distances, but a lower ground clearance of just 8.3 inches might make it tough to take this bike on challenging off-road trails in the backcountry. The dual-sport bike is on the heavy side as well, coming in at 460 pounds, but somehow this doesn't take anything away from its speed or comfort.
You can get the Kawasaki KLR650 with or without ABS, which affects the price. For a model without ABS, the MSRP is $6,899 to $6,949. To get the ABS, the bike's MSRP is $7,199 to $7,429. Even after adding in the $665 destination charge, this bike's not a bad deal for a comfortable street-legal dirt bike with high-speed capabilities.
Honda CRF450RL — 90 MPH
Part of what makes the Honda CRF450RL so speedy is its low center of gravity. The well-placed, compact Unicam hybrid engine has a 450cc displacement and uses an electric starter system for improved efficiency and acceleration. The six-speed manual transmission has wide gear ratios for quick acceleration from a standstill, ensuring a capable on- and off-road experience. The Honda dual-sport bike can reach a top speed of 90 mph thanks to the combined efforts of the engine and six-speed transmission.
With added amenities like an electric fan, skid plate, and fuel mileage meter, the Honda CRF450RL has what it needs to travel just about anywhere. The Showa suspension system offers 12 inches of travel up front and 11.8 inches in the rear, providing increased comfort when the road gets rough. The 12.6 inches of ground clearance are plenty for this bike to get over obstacles with ease. A 37.2-inch seat height makes this fast Honda dirt bike sit a little high for shorter riders, but the 289-pound curb weight isn't hard to handle.
A base MSRP of just $10,099 with a $600 destination charge keeps the CRF450RL affordable; however, you can customize this bike with accessories that enhance the ride. The bike only comes in red, though, so you don't really have options there.
Suzuki DR-Z400S — 90 MPH
A Suzuki DR-Z400S can reach a top speed of at least 90 mph. There are plenty of riders who report even higher speed capabilities from their DR-Z400S dual-sport bikes. Rapid acceleration will take the bike from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds using power from the 39-hp 398cc engine that delivers 29 lb-ft of torque. The electric starter gets the DR-Z400S going in any conditions, which offsets the five-speed transmission that could benefit from wider ratios or a sixth gear for better range and performance.
Built to handle on- and off-road terrain, the Suzuki DR-Z400S has a 49mm cartridge-style fork with adjustable compression damping and spring preload. It offers 11.3 inches of travel for the 21-inch front wheel. In the rear, the dual-sport bike has an 18-inch wheel with 11.6 inches of travel from the adjustable compression-damping shock absorbers. Dual-purpose tires mean this street-legal dirt bike does well in a variety of conditions.
The Suzuki DR-Z400S comes at a base MSRP of $7,199 plus the comparatively low $460 destination fee, making it an affordable dual-sport motorcycle option. It features street-legal amenities like a horn, lights, and turn signals. Plus, the standard digital instrument cluster provides riders with vital information, especially for city and highway driving.
Beta 500 RS — 90 MPH
Impressive on- and off-road capability is just part of why the Beta 500 RS is such an attractive dual-sport motorcycle. This street-legal dirt bike has a single-cylinder four-stroke engine that displaces 477.5 cc, allowing the bike to reach a top speed of at 90 mph – likely more under the right conditions. The large-bore, short-stroke block produces plenty of power, especially at higher rpms, for increased speed capabilities. Its six-speed transmission and on-demand traction control put the rider at ease no matter the terrain. And a 12.2-inch ground clearance means getting over obstacles is no trouble.
Of course, the higher ground clearance does make the 36.8-inch seat height of the Beta 500 RS a little challenging for shorter riders. The adjustable Sachs suspension system helps make up for any inconvenience from the ride height, though. It also allows for more than 11 inches of travel in both the front and rear, providing a smooth ride wherever your two wheels take you.
At an MSRP of $11,799 and a destination fee of $549, the Beta 500 RS is reasonably priced for what you get. The dual-sport bike can handle city streets, highways, and hardcore trails with the same competent demeanor, giving you confidence to open the throttle and take off on any road or trail.
GasGas ES 700 — 100 MPH
Ergonomically designed for comfort and streamlined for speed, the GasGas ES 700 is ready for anything. The mixed-use bike gets its power from a single-cylinder, single overhead cam 692.7 cc displacement engine that can exert nearly 75 hp and 54 lb-ft of torque. This power combines with the smooth shifting of the six-speed transmission and electric starter system to create a dual-sport bike that can reach 100 mph without breaking a sweat. Some riders note the GasGas ES 700 can exceed 100 mph, putting its high speed closer to 110 mph. Regardless, you can't deny the ES 700 is a fast machine.
Aside from the capable engine, the ES 700 has two spark plugs for improved power delivery and two oil pumps to keep things lubricated and moving, which helps extend intervals between maintenance checks. The lightweight trellis frame is rigid yet flexible, providing superior control at any speed. A 3.6-gallon fuel tank means slightly more fuel capacity than a typical dual-sport bike, allowing for more possibilities for exploring.
GasGas ES 700 bikes make the ideal daily driver if you're looking for a dual-sport class motorcycle that can handle a range of terrain and road conditions. A base MSRP of $12,699, however, could put this bike out of your budget, especially after adding in the $750 destination fee. You'll have to decide if the sporty look and high-speed capabilities of the ES 700 are worth the price for this GasGas street-legal motorcycle.
Husqvarna FE 501s — 100 MPH
A low center of gravity isn't the only thing that makes the Husqvarna FE 501s a speedy machine, but it certainly helps. Every piece of equipment for this powerful street-legal dirt bike is designed for perfect balance. The engine is tilted backward, the aluminum cylinder head is lightweight with a 95mm bore and 72mm stroke, and the optimized throttle body ensures efficiency and exceptional response. Capable of hitting 100 mph or more, the FE 501s uses a four-stroke 510.9 cc displacement engine and a six-speed gearbox with excellent ratios.
Front and rear suspension from WP Xact allows for enough travel to make any ride comfortable. Hydraulic Brembo brakes provide more than just top-tier stopping power. They're also designed to prevent mud buildup so they work well in any conditions. The frame and subframe are durable and lightweight, helping keep the bike's dry weight to under 250 pounds.
Its base MSRP of $13,199 plus a freight fee of $650 makes the Husqvarna FE 501s on the more expensive side. However, there's a reason this dual-sport bike comes at a premium price — not only is it fast, durable, and fun to ride, but it also has what it needs to be fully street legal.
KTM 500 EXC-F — 100 MPH
Despite KTM's recent financial trouble, the brand knows how to make a dirt bike — and the KTM 500 EXC-F is one of the fastest dirt bikes that's fully street legal you can get. A 510.9 cc displacement engine gives the dual-sport bike the power it needs to reach its full speed capability. The engine block mates to a six-speed transmission with superb gear ratios for a smooth climb to 100 mph. Under ideal conditions, this bike can go over 100 mph, according to some forums and rider reviews.
The 500 EXC-F's rear shock absorber has hand-adjustable compression controls that make it quick and easy to change things up to meet riding conditions. Up front, hand-adjustable clickers on the bottom of the fork and at the top of the fork cap make it even easier to change suspension settings on the fly. Keeping an eye on the bike's fuel level is a breeze thanks to the transparent fuel tank made of strong, long-lasting material.
An interested buyer could pick up a KTM 500 EXC-F for a starting MSRP of $13,099 before accounting for the destination charge. Adding accessories or performance parts, like the racing brake caliper or fuel cap vent, will come at a price. Of course, these enhancements will only improve the 500 EXC-F's performance.
Aprilia RXV 5.5 — 113 MPH
With a top speed of 113 mph, the Aprilia RXV 5.5 is one of the fastest dirt bikes in the world. Unfortunately, this dual-purpose dirt bike was only produced from 2006 to 2010, so it's not easy to come by. Those lucky enough to own one are treated to thrilling power and exhilarating speed from the four-stroke V-twin engine that outputs 70 hp. That engine weighs just over 70 pounds, making the motorcycle remarkably lightweight so it can easily reach its maximum potential.
Superior stopping power ensures this bike responds promptly to commands. It uses floating calipers to apply pressure to the 270mm front and 240mm rear discs from either side of the rotor using a single piston. The braking system is lightweight while the steel frame incorporates alloy vertical members, further reducing weight while improving strength and durability.
During its run, the Aprilia RXV 5.5 had varying MSRPs. A 2008 model had an MSRP of $9,299 before any additional fees were applied. Today, a used 2008 Aprilia RXV 5.5 has an average retail value of almost $2,500. In some parts of the world, this dual-sport bike is listed for $5,000, $6,000, and even as much as $10,000.
KTM 450 SX-F — 120 MPH
Last, but certainly not least, is the fastest street-legal dirt bike on this list — the KTM 450 SX-F. With a top speed of somewhere approaching 120 mph according to Dirt Bike, you'll definitely feel the wind in your hair riding this baby. It has a 450 cc displacement engine with a 53-hp output that can send over 33 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheel. A launch control feature works with the Quickshifter, allowing you to limit power to the rear wheel for improved traction. This makes the 450 SX-F quick off the line, but its lightweight features help it achieve its top speed and rapid acceleration.
The five-speed gearbox eases the KTM smoothly through transitions using a multiplate Damped Diaphragm Steel clutch with hydraulic actuation. To further enhance comfort both on and off the pavement, the KTM 450 SX-F has a tool-free suspension system that's adjustable for improved handling. Stiffen up the front fork using the hand-adjustable clickers on the bottom and top cap of the fork, or soften it up if you're going on a longer ride. Rear shocks are hand-adjustable as well for easy change-ups, no matter where the road takes you.
A new model KTM 450 SX-F costs $11,299 plus the $650 freight fee, but the final price will depend on features and additions. This isn't the most expensive dual-sport bike on the list, but it's not the cheapest either. If you're all about speed, then maybe this 120-mph dual-sport bike is for you.