A dirt bike can traverse just about any type of terrain thanks to the gnarly torque and beefy tires. Street bikes, on the other hand, offer speed, comfort, and maneuverability, allowing for easy travel in the city or smooth cruising on the highway. Dual-sport bikes combine the features of both, bringing us some of the fastest dirt bikes that are fully street legal. These go-anywhere bikes can reach exhilarating speeds, making for a thrilling and unforgettable ride on and off the pavement.

To be street legal, a dual-sport bike has to have certain equipment, including lights, mirrors, turn signals, approved tires, and a horn. You also have to register the vehicle with the DMV and mount the license plate, which usually means adding a license plate bracket. Every state has its own rules and regulations regarding what makes a dirt bike street legal, so it's a good idea to check out the requirements in your state.

Interest and technological advancements contribute to the need and desire for dual-sport bikes that can handle high speeds and rough terrain effectively. If you want to know which street-legal dirt bikes are fastest, this list has the information you seek — here are the details on the fastest dirt bikes you can take on the streets and trails.