Why Increasing An Engine's Compression Ratio Makes It More Efficient

As you may know, an engine's compression ratio is directly linked to its combustion efficiency. All else being equal, higher-compression engines tend to make more power while offering better fuel economy. Researchers have found that by increasing the compression ratio of a diesel engine from 16:1 to 18:1, its thermal efficiency improved by 13%, while fuel consumption reduced by roughly 30%. By increasing an engine's compression ratio, you're effectively improving its thermal efficiency, meaning more mechanical energy from the same chemical reaction.

At this point, you're probably familiar with what compression ratio means. Still, for those who aren't in the know, compression ratio is the available cylinder volume when the piston is at BDC (Bottom Dead Center) to the volume when the piston is at TDC (Top Dead Center). So, a 10:1 compression means the air and fuel mixture (or just air in the case of a diesel) is compressed to occupy a space that's 10 times smaller than its original volume.

This, of course, is the static compression ratio, or in other words, the ratio when the intake valves are fully closed. Dynamic/effective compression takes into account how the engine works in the real world, factoring in variables like throttle position, engine speed, load, exhaust scavenging, and so on. Engineers fine-tune the variables to make the powerplant more efficient.

However, it's worth pointing out that the compression ratio-versus-efficiency curve is non-linear, meaning that beyond a certain ratio, you reach a point of diminishing returns, which is a fancy way of saying you'll run into several practical constraints.