Why Some 4-Cylinder Engines Use 8 Spark Plugs

In most cases, the number of spark plugs in a gasoline engine is typically represented by the number of its cylinders. For instance, it's perfectly normal for a V8 engine to have eight spark plugs, a V12 to have 12 plugs, and a four-cylinder engine to have four. But in some cases, engines have double the number of plugs in each cylinder. The first to do so was the 1914 Alfa 40/60 Grand Prix; its engine was so revolutionary that it made waves before the automaker even became known as Alfa Romeo.

Indeed, the company and its proprietary Twin-Spark technology are intertwined like bees to honey. The beating heart of the Alfa 40/60 Grand Prix is a 4.5-liter inline four-cylinder dual-ignition engine with two spark plugs per cylinder, which brings the grand total to eight. With eight spark plugs, the engine should produce more power, right?

Well, that 4.5-liter four-banger only produces 39 horsepower and 44 pound-feet of torque. It's not much by 2025 standards, but it was plentiful in 1914. They can indeed help improve performance, but dual-ignition engines are more about efficiency, fuel economy, and emissions.