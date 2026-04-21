This Old Detroit Cemetery Is Only Open Twice A Year After A Car Factory Swallowed It

Long before the automobile, Congregation Shaarey Zedek purchased land for a cemetery far outside Detroit city limits. However, thanks to urban sprawl and industrial expansion, this sleepy little cemetery is now entirely surrounded by the General Motors Factory Zero facility. It's closed to the public except for just three hours on the Sunday before Rosh Hashanah and three more on the Sunday before Passover. This Building Matters on YouTube tells the story of how things came to be this way.

It was a long haul from Detroit to Beth Olem Cemetery when it was established in the 1860s, especially by horse and buggy. That was the point. It was far outside the city, surrounded by farms, and would never be disturbed. Over the years, more and more people moved out of Detroit to the suburbs. The nearby township of Hamtramck grew into a village by 1901, but would boom when the Dodge Main auto factory opened in 1914, a stone's throw from Beth Olem Cemetery. According to the Detroit Historical Society, Hamtramck grew from a population of 3,559 in 1910 to 46,615 by 1920, mainly Polish immigrants who moved there to work at the factory. The residential area that sprung up around it was known as Poletown for this reason.

What was once a quiet cemetery in the middle of nowhere was now an anachronism surrounded by a thriving community. All the land surrounding it was bought up, and there was no room for expansion. The last burial in Beth Olem took place in 1948. In the 1960s, Chrysler expanded Dodge Main all the way to the cemetery walls, including Smith Street which used to be its access point. Chrysler added a driveway from nearby Clay Street to preserve public access.