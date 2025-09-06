The Old-School Lexus Models You'll Want To Grab Before Prices Skyrocket

Used car prices are on the rise, and with an upscale brand like Lexus, there are some old-school models worth grabbing before prices increase any more. As a branch of Toyota, Lexus is well-known for making quality vehicles that can easily last for hundreds of thousands of miles. So purchasing an older model can be a wise choice for budget-conscious drivers looking for an incredible deal.

Certain old-school Lexus cars are more desirable than others for a variety of reasons. These vehicles may have top-notch features and amenities, get outstanding gas mileage, or offer capable performance in a wide range of driving situations. If you're lucky, you could snag an older Lexus that gets you all of the aforementioned and more, and at an affordable price to boot. And because a Lexus engine is durable and reliable, an older model can be almost as good as, if not better than, a brand-new version.

But which old-school Lexus models should you be on the lookout for before prices skyrocket? The information you seek is right here. These are the top used Lexus vehicles to get soon and what makes them so sought after.