The Old-School Lexus Models You'll Want To Grab Before Prices Skyrocket
Used car prices are on the rise, and with an upscale brand like Lexus, there are some old-school models worth grabbing before prices increase any more. As a branch of Toyota, Lexus is well-known for making quality vehicles that can easily last for hundreds of thousands of miles. So purchasing an older model can be a wise choice for budget-conscious drivers looking for an incredible deal.
Certain old-school Lexus cars are more desirable than others for a variety of reasons. These vehicles may have top-notch features and amenities, get outstanding gas mileage, or offer capable performance in a wide range of driving situations. If you're lucky, you could snag an older Lexus that gets you all of the aforementioned and more, and at an affordable price to boot. And because a Lexus engine is durable and reliable, an older model can be almost as good as, if not better than, a brand-new version.
But which old-school Lexus models should you be on the lookout for before prices skyrocket? The information you seek is right here. These are the top used Lexus vehicles to get soon and what makes them so sought after.
Why choose an older Lexus model?
Before jumping into the Lexus models of yesteryear that you may want to consider for your next ride, let's go over why older Lexus models are an excellent option in the used car market. According to Consumer Reports, Lexus ranks second in luxury car brands in the U.S. and first in used car reliability for 2025. When Lexus entered the stage back in 1989, there were only two models available. Since then, the luxury brand has expanded quite a bit, introducing several outstanding vehicles over the last couple of decades.
Lexus was the top-selling luxury brand in the United States by 1998, outselling popular domestic contenders like Cadillac and Lincoln. The company's ability to continuously innovate means Lexus vehicles are typically on the cutting edge, with the latest technological advancements and modern safety equipment. In fact, 2003 saw Lexus release the world's first-ever high-performance luxury hybrid sedan, and in 2021, we got the automaker's first plug-in hybrid.
With all this in mind, choosing an old-school Lexus model is kind of a no-brainer. Some of the earliest offerings from Lexus are still on the road today thanks to their long-lasting engines and well-built interiors. You can often find used Lexus models that are still in excellent shape, despite having high mileage and many years under their belt. A Lexus vehicle ages well, meaning even an older model can offer high-end tech and comfort-enhancing features that put newer models to shame.
1993 Lexus LS 400
Aside from being the model that launched the Lexus brand to success, the Lexus LS 400 has a lot going for it. The luxury sedan got a few updates in 1993 that vastly improved the first-gen LS 400, making the car a solid used Lexus option. It features a sturdy and dependable 4.0-liter V8 engine that contributes 250 horsepower to keep the car in motion. This is sometimes touted as being one of the most reliable engines ever made.
A 1993 Lexus LS 400 got updates to the suspension, brakes, wheels, and tires, improving on an already impressive ride. The car's interior is quiet and well-appointed, with plush leather surfaces and automatic climate control. Engineers at Lexus went to great lengths to insulate and dampen noises, and every component went through an accelerated aging process to ensure the car met Lexus's high durability standards.
In 1993, a new Lexus LS 400 cost $47,000, depending on the trim level and options. Today, prices can vary based on the car's mileage and condition. On the low end, you might find the car for between $2,300 and $3,300 or $5,000 to $8,000 if the car is in impeccable condition with relatively low mileage—keep in mind the vehicle is over 30 years old.
1997 Lexus ES 300
When the Lexus ES 250 debuted in 1989 alongside the LS 400, it lacked a personality of its own. The Lexus ES shares a platform with the Toyota Camry, and it wasn't until the third-gen 1997 Lexus ES 300 came about that the car truly distinguished itself from its Toyota cousin. Almost everyone who's owned a 1997 Lexus ES 300 would recommend the car, and it gets high marks in just about every category, including for reliability, value, and comfort.
For 1997, the ES 300 got a full redesign, giving consumers more on all accounts. The Lexus ES 300 of 1997 got a more powerful V6 engine, a refined shape, a roomier interior, and luxurious cabin upgrades. A 12-point jump in horsepower means the '97 ES 300 generates 200 horses, up from the '96 model's 188 hp. It also got an 11-point boost in torque, jumping it from 203 lb-ft to 214 lb-ft to engage the front wheels.
Originally, the 1997 Lexus ES 300 had a sticker price of around $30,000. If you want to buy this Lexus model today, it has an average price of about $3,000, but it can go for less than $2,000 or as much as $5,000 on the used car market.
1997 Lexus LX 450
There were only two production years for the Lexus LX 450 — 1996 and 1997 — and both are sought-after models, which means the luxury SUV's price will continue to increase as the car increasingly becomes a collectible. But of the two, the 1997 Lexus LX 450 is probably the preferred version because it's newer, if only by a year, so it's likely to have fewer miles and potentially less wear. The Lexus LX 450 is built on the Land Cruiser platform, which translates to similar performance capabilities and luxurious amenities for the large Lexus SUV.
A 1997 Lexus LX 450 comes highly recommended by owners for its spacious seven-passenger cabin, impressive reliability, and superb off-road performance. The SUV has a 4.5-liter inline-six powertrain mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is always engaged, allowing the powertrain to send up to 275 lb-ft of torque to the wheels that need it most.
With an MSRP of just under $50,000, the Lexus LX 450 didn't come at a low price in 1997. Add features or jump to a higher trim, and you may have paid close to $60,000 for the luxurious LX 450. If you're lucky, you may find a used 1997 Lexus LX 450 for less than $10,000, but many people are listing their LX 450 SUVs for closer to $15,000 , sometimes more.
2003 Lexus GS 300
Moving into the early 2000s, we come to the outstanding 2003 Lexus GS 300. The GS lineup was introduced in 1993, so by 2003, the GS 300 model was truly refined. Lexus gave the four-door sedan a capable 3.0-liter inline-six engine that makes 220 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission offers manual controls on the steering wheel for a tailored driving experience.
A spacious cabin can accommodate five passengers, giving the driver and front passenger a comfortable 44.5 inches of legroom. Standard features such as power-adjustable front seats, a seven-speaker sound system, and a leather steering wheel ensure a relaxing drive. Like other Lexus models, the 2003 GS 300 offers a quiet ride with limited noise and vibrations from the road able to enter the cabin. Many owners praise the 2003 Lexus GS 300 for its excellent value, reliable engine, and comfortable ride.
The MSRP for a brand-new Lexus GS 300 in 2003 was just under $40,000 before adding any features or upgrades. A used GS 300 from 2003 can go for as low as $3,000 to $5,000 today, but many listings have this sedan priced between $7,000 and $15,000. Of course, this is a hard-to-find Lexus model, so you'll have to be on the lookout for a good deal.
2008 Lexus LX 570
Drivers looking for an SUV that can handle effortless on- and off-road travel while providing a comfortable, luxurious ride will appreciate the 2008 Lexus LX 570. A powerful 383-horsepower V8 engine displaces 5.7 liters of force, allowing for a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds. The powertrain pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission and an all-time four-wheel-drive system, so it easily overcomes rough, challenging terrain.
An LX 570 maintains its luxurious ride regardless of the terrain, though, thanks to its electronically controlled suspension system that adjusts the SUV's ride height up or down with the touch of a button. Owners love that the 2008 Lexus LX 570 has spacious seating for up to eight people, a maximum of 83 cubic feet of cargo space, and refined handling, especially for such a large SUV.
Lexus LX 570s weren't cheap in 2008, with a new model costing $74,700 to start. To purchase a used 2008 Lexus LX 570 today, you'll need a minimum of $20,000. It's possible to find less expensive options, but it's probably a good idea to snag this old-school Lexus model before its price skyrockets even more.
2008 Lexus SC 430
Another exceptional 2008 Lexus model worth grabbing before prices go up is the SC 430. The high-end car's exterior styling, while aerodynamic, doesn't have the striking design of other models in its class. However, the years have done the 2008 Lexus SC well, as it may be more desirable now than it was when it first hit the market. A retractable hardtop roof enhances the SC 430's appeal, and it comes with a competent powertrain for a solid, relaxed drive.
The 288-hp 4.3-liter V8 engine returns 317 lb-ft of torque, transferring power to the Lexus SC 430's rear wheels through the six-speed automatic transmission. Go from zero to 60 mph in less than six seconds in the sporty Lexus coupe, or enjoy a relaxing cruise that remains quiet with or without the top down. A Pebble Beach Edition was introduced in 2008 that gave the LC 430 a unique look inside and out.
A 2008 Lexus SC 430 had a starting price of $66,355 when new, and used models can still fetch a decent price. Today, the average price for a used 2008 Lexus SC 430 is around $13,000, but models in top-notch condition with low mileage can go for more than $20,000. This car comes highly recommended by consumers because of its high quality and longevity, so its price isn't likely to drop anytime soon.
2009 Lexus GX 470
Based on the same platform as the Toyota 4Runner and FJ Cruiser, it's no surprise the 2009 Lexus GX 470 is a sophisticated off-road machine. But the 4.7-liter V8 engine lets the Lexus GX 470 cruise just as comfortably on the road as it does on the trails. A five-speed transmission and four-wheel drive with low-range gearing mean better handling in muddy, slippery conditions or on rocky terrain. The adaptive variable suspension system provides a customized driving experience, with controls for changing from a stiffer to a softer ride depending on conditions.
High-quality leather surfaces and elegant wood trim, if well taken care of, can still look good in a 2009 GX 470 to this day. And the optional third row provides seating for more passengers, although the space can feel cramped. The SUV's side-hinged rear door is poorly designed and can make curbside loading and unloading challenging, which is a downside that's easy to overlook when considering the positives. People rave about the GX 470's reliability, interior comfort, and smooth performance.
For anyone looking at used versions of the 2009 Lexus GX 470, the SUV typically goes for an average price of $12,000, but prices fluctuate based on market trends. New 2009 GX 470s went for a base price of almost $48,000, so getting a model with some options and upgrades for $12,000 or less is a pretty sweet deal.
2011 Lexus LS 600h L
Innovation is one of the keys to Lexus's success, and with the 2011 LS 600h L, the company brought together the power of a V8 gas engine and the efficiency of an electric motor for the very first time. Combining the forces of gas and electric power created a hybrid powertrain for the LS 600h L capable of a 438-hp output. All-wheel drive ensures the four-door luxury sedan has optimum traction at all times, and the continuously variable transmission shifts nicely through the gears for a smooth driving experience.
Despite being a forgotten hybrid, the 2011 LS 600h L only returns 19 mpg city and 23 mpg highway, but for its superior offerings and posh interior, the moderate hybrid fuel economy isn't a bad trade-off. A power moonroof, 19-speaker sound system, leather seats, and a navigation system are standard features, and they definitely enhance the sedan's opulence.
Accompanying the innovative and lavish 2011 Lexus LS 600h L was an extravagant starting MSRP of $112,000, give or take a few thousand depending on options. That large price tag makes today's average $17,500 selling price look fantastic. You could pay more for a truly spectacular model or less if the LS 600h L isn't in the best condition or has high mileage.
2011 Lexus RX 350
Sporting a significant third-gen redesign, the 2011 Lexus RX 350 is often cited as being one of the best RX models from this generation. Its smooth lines, high-quality materials, and user-friendly tech are just some of the features that contribute to the 2011 RX 350's popularity. The compact Lexus SUV was the first to get Remote Touch control, which lets users navigate the infotainment screen with a mouse-like interface. Abundant safety features and high safety ratings make this Lexus appealing as well, but it also gets praised for its low maintenance costs and unparalleled reliability.
Under the hood, a 2011 RX 350 has a 3.5-liter V6 mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Together, the system generates 275 hp and sends 257 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is an optional feature that gives the SUV better traction. Fuel economy is decent at a combined 21 mpg, and with the towing package, the RX 350 can pull 3,500 pounds.
In 2011, you could have had a new Lexus RX 350 for about $40,000. A used 2011 Lexus RX 350 will cost around $11,000 or $12,000 on average. These vehicles are known for their ability to reach high mileage, so grab this model before it's no longer affordable.