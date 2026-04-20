What's Your Favorite Car Named After An Animal?

Animal names for cars invokes power, prowess and, sometimes, cute little balls of fluff. We've since moved away from the animal and nature motifs in car naming and towards alpha-numerical naming systems, and that's a damn shame. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ 4-Door Coupe may tell you a lot about the car and what it can do, but it doesn't tell you how this car will make you feel.

Cars with names like Mustang, Cobra, and Viper, on the other hand, tell you nothing about the number of doors or the number of wheels powered by the motor at any time, but it does tell you how people will see this car. At least one automaker, Jaguar, named its whole company after a power, fast apex predator. Most importantly, it tells you what inspired the designers, what drove the intention behind the vehicle, in a way that is poetic and damn near heroic.

That got me wondering, what's your favorite car with an animal name? It can either be because the car is cool or the name is cool, your justifications are valid, as are most of your opinions.