What's Your Favorite Car Named After An Animal?
Animal names for cars invokes power, prowess and, sometimes, cute little balls of fluff. We've since moved away from the animal and nature motifs in car naming and towards alpha-numerical naming systems, and that's a damn shame. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ 4-Door Coupe may tell you a lot about the car and what it can do, but it doesn't tell you how this car will make you feel.
Cars with names like Mustang, Cobra, and Viper, on the other hand, tell you nothing about the number of doors or the number of wheels powered by the motor at any time, but it does tell you how people will see this car. At least one automaker, Jaguar, named its whole company after a power, fast apex predator. Most importantly, it tells you what inspired the designers, what drove the intention behind the vehicle, in a way that is poetic and damn near heroic.
That got me wondering, what's your favorite car with an animal name? It can either be because the car is cool or the name is cool, your justifications are valid, as are most of your opinions.
My pick...
The Aston Martin Cygnet is none of the things I described above; it's not powerful, and it doesn't tell the world about who you are. As a Toyota/Scion iQ-rebrand, it barely knows what itself is. But I think it is just such a cute little city car, born out of Aston Martin's desperation to build something in its fleet that could be considered "fuel efficient" and make European regulators in the 2010s happy. Here is a tiny car named after a baby swan. How many cars out there are name after the juvenile version of the animal?
I mean, you could stuff a naturally aspirated V8 into the tiny little car and maybe, I don't know, launch it into the sky. But normally this plucky little city car would get a pokey 97-hp engine. It's a car cute enough to slip into your pocket, and the very last thing you'd ever expect to carry an Aston Martin badge.
I know I claimed the best choice for myself (an editor's imperative) but there are so many more cool animal-named cars out there. Let us know your favorites in the comments.