Demand Destruction Is A Terrible Way To Lower Oil Prices

The Third Gulf War is wreaking all sorts of havoc with fossil fuel prices, from diesel to jet fuel to gas. Even for all that, on the surface, the price of a barrel of oil seems to have landed short of nightmare scenarios: Brent crude is currently back under $100 per barrel. That's still far higher than the price at the start of the year, around $60 per barrel, but it's not panic-inducing. Even prices at gas stations, while still elevated, are easing down from their highs over the last few weeks. Crisis averted? Not quite: this seemingly good news may actually indicate a deeper issue that economists call "demand destruction." If that's where we are, it could get pretty grim.

Demand destruction doesn't mean that the underlying situation is improving: it means that things are so bad that consumers and investors aren't willing to just absorb higher prices. Instead, they will try to shift off of the product (in this case fossil fuels) altogether, or at least as much as they can. It can also cause governments to implement resource-cutting policies, which could be strict enough to force changes in consumer behavior. Or, those policies could stick around even after the original crisis is gone. The main point is that this not some short term reaction to prices, but a sustained change that reshapes the economy.

As Javier Blas over at Bloomberg puts it, there are a few layers of defense that keep prices low even as oil supplies suddenly get squeezed. First, companies can simply sell the vast reserves they already have. Second, Gulf states have been finding other ways to sell oil without going through the Strait of Hormuz, the center of the crisis. Third, many countries have sold oil from out of their strategic reserves. According to Blas, these have worked so far, but may be reaching the limit of what they can do. Reserves eventually give out. The fourth and last defense is what we may be coming into now: demand destruction.