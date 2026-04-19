It Seems Your Tesla Will Recognize A 3.5-Inch Floppy Disk Drive

It may look like a 3D-printed save icon, but 3.5-inch disks were the standard computer media format back in the late 1900s. USB flash drives have long since replaced them, but that didn't stop Oleg Kutkov from plugging a 3.5-inch disk drive into his Tesla, just to see what would happen. According to his post on X, the old tech still works, even in his modern vehicle.

Tom's Hardware elaborates further. The only special hardware required was a converter between the drive's FDD output and a USB. While that port is handy for hacking a Tesla, no software modification was required to read and play an MP3 music file off the disk ("Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley, of course). The drive whirs and chatters as it reads the data, and the music does skip a bit, but it works.

"It's nice that the Linux kernel still supports this subsystem," Kutkov wrote. "The system script mounts any detected disk drive (with some exceptions) as external storage for Sentry/Dashcam/media source. It's even possible to play a single MP3 file from the diskette." The converter also deserves a bit of credit, as he writes in a reply to a comment. "USB controller emulates TEAC USB UF000x – a generic USB floppy (Uniform Floppy Interface) that the Linux kernel supports."