Tesla's Sentry Mode Is Always Watching, But Where Does The Footage Go?

The USB drive is key, as the vehicle doesn't have its own video storage space. Of course, you also have to properly format your USB drive, which you can do by jamming the drive into your Tesla's glovebox USB port. On some models, putting a USB drive in any other port will not work with Sentry Mode recordings, so it's best to use the one in the glovebox as a blanket rule. The USB drive should come with at least 64GB capacity and have the ability to interact with USB 2.0.

Formatting onboard is done by selecting Controls > Format USB Drive from the vehicle menu. This process will create a folder on the USB drive named TeslaCam. You can access video files in that folder via your computer by removing the USB port and plugging it into your PC or Mac, or by viewing the video on your Tesla's touchscreen by touching the Dashcam icon located in the app launcher while in park. According to Tesla, the tabs will then display a list of all video clips, organized by location and timestamp. Pause, rewind, fast-forward, and delete clips as needed. Swipe to the right or press and hold to quickly delete certain clips. If you want to delete all of the clips, Navigate to Controls > Safety > Delete Dashcam Clips.

The USB drive will eventually fill up, so if you want to continue to store recordings, you'll need to periodically delete or transfer older recordings. Without the USB, your Tesla can stream the video to your phone live for up to an hour at a time, depending on local laws however, it may only stream for 15 minutes. The video won't be stored anywhere, as your Tesla doesn't have onboard storage space for video files. Sentry Mode can come in handy, but there have been reports of cops towing Teslas for evidence.