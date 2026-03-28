A 3D Printed Aventador Proves You Would In Fact Download A Car

The kit is listed for $5,000, though the seller says that price jumps to $7,500 if the buyer wants the exterior and interior all glued together, or $8,500 if they want frame pieces included in the gluing. They also say the pieces will need to be reinforced in fiberglass for structural integrity, so good luck fitting all the necessary plumbing and wiring through your thicker-than-stock panels — not to mention cramming an engine and transaxle somewhere into the back.

I may have some ideas about 3D print strength that friends of mine call "overly-conservative" or "downright anxious," but I still don't think I'd trust a car with a tub that's been glued together out of various 3D prints. The seller doesn't even specify what kind of plastic they're using — ABS is an option, but ever-popular PLA filament will degrade under the kind of constant UV exposure that a car sees.

If you're in the market for a replica Aventador like this, my advice would be not to try and turn it into some K24-powered fire-breathing highway pull monster. Instead, do something really dumb with it: Rebody a golf cart, slap it over two bicycles, repurpose an old rickshaw, make a really unique Red Bull Flugtag vehicle. That, or just push it onto the SEMA floor. It'll probably match most of the builds there for roadworthiness.