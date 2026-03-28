A 3D Printed Aventador Proves You Would In Fact Download A Car
Do you want a Lamborghini Aventador that everyone can look at while you drive it around, but you just can't justify the expense? Well, a random Facebook Marketplace seller in Texas now has the solution for you: A fully 3D printed Aventador body, ready for final assembly. Just bring a drivetrain, frame, interior components, and a chassis. Oh, and some glue to put all the parts together.
The listing, which comes from just north of Austin, is just a bunch of Aventador components that appear to have been 3D scanned and replicated. The pieces appear too large to have been made on a typical home 3D printer, but it's tough to tell — some components, like the interior tub, are clearly made of multiple smaller subassemblies all glued together. Is that how cars are normally built? Absolutely not. Will it hold up to the rigors of road use? I'd be shocked if anyone had tested it to know for sure, but I'm willing to put my money on the answer being no.
I'm not sure I'd trust it
The kit is listed for $5,000, though the seller says that price jumps to $7,500 if the buyer wants the exterior and interior all glued together, or $8,500 if they want frame pieces included in the gluing. They also say the pieces will need to be reinforced in fiberglass for structural integrity, so good luck fitting all the necessary plumbing and wiring through your thicker-than-stock panels — not to mention cramming an engine and transaxle somewhere into the back.
I may have some ideas about 3D print strength that friends of mine call "overly-conservative" or "downright anxious," but I still don't think I'd trust a car with a tub that's been glued together out of various 3D prints. The seller doesn't even specify what kind of plastic they're using — ABS is an option, but ever-popular PLA filament will degrade under the kind of constant UV exposure that a car sees.
If you're in the market for a replica Aventador like this, my advice would be not to try and turn it into some K24-powered fire-breathing highway pull monster. Instead, do something really dumb with it: Rebody a golf cart, slap it over two bicycles, repurpose an old rickshaw, make a really unique Red Bull Flugtag vehicle. That, or just push it onto the SEMA floor. It'll probably match most of the builds there for roadworthiness.