Any time gas gets expensive, you're guaranteed to see a flood of articles promising a long list of ways to save money on gas. Actually click on them, though, and a lot of it is the same recycled advice that's about as basic as advice gets. Did you know that if you drive really fast on the highway, you'll get bad gas mileage? Or that if you combine trips, you'll drive fewer miles and burn less gas? Shocking, I know. I'm sure every now and then, a few readers find some advice they hadn't heard before, but I can't imagine many do.

Which is, of course, where Jalopnik should come in. We're the best scrappy little car blog that G/O Media ever sold to another giant media company, and people looking for the kind of advice they won't find anywhere else should be able to find it here. We have a huge community full of some of the sharpest minds in the auto industry, so surely, we can come up a list that's less cliche than what you normally find on the internet. The people need new ways to spend less at the pump.

Now, that doesn't mean your suggestion has to be practical, ethical, or cost-effective. I never even said it had to be something you'd try yourself. For example, on Friday, a U.S. appeals court declared the 158-year-old ban on home distillation unconstitutional, upholding an earlier ruling from 2024. Which means it's no longer illegal to make your own liquor at home. And you know what spirits do when you expose them to a flame source? They burn, just like gasoline.