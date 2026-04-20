5 Of The Best Folding E-Bikes, According To Consumer Reports

Affordable and convenient — especially when compared to cars — e-bikes are quickly becoming a popular choice for personal transportation. In the United States alone, the e-bike market was worth some $2 billion in 2025, and that's expected to more than double, to $4.3 billion, by 2035. And there are more and more companies selling e-bikes, so finding the best one to meet your needs is turning into a growing problem of its own.

The good news is that the folks at Consumer Reports are ready to help, thanks to the website's database of e-bike ratings — which had reached 74 models at the time this was written. Today, though, we look specifically at CR's choices for best foldable e-bikes. These can provide an added level of convenience due to their compact portability. For example, if you're taking an urban journey that involves riding the subway in some places, folding an e-bike into a smaller package makes it easier to bring along. Folding e-bikes can be easier to toss into your car's trunk, too, and they can take up less room if you're storing/charging in your home, apartment, or office.

Just remember as you're reading that CR says it only tests bikes that qualify as Class 1 or Class 2 e-bikes. Now, we covered what each e-bike class means in the past, but as a refresher, for a Class 1 e-bike, the electric motor only provides assistance when you're also pedaling and staying below 20 mph. Class 2 e-bikes have a similar speed limit for their electric assistance, but you don't have to pedal for the motor to operate. The untested Class 3 e-bikes work much like those from Class 1, but with a speed limit of 28 mph.