How An F1 Driver Turned The Utilitarian International Scout Into A Luxury Off-Roader

The luxury SUV market is crowded and hotly contested today, although it wasn't always that way. Wind the clock back half a century, and the segment was reserved for the highest flyers, with your only choices being Range Rover or the Jeep Super Wagoneer. Unlike today, in the 1970s this wasn't a segment for mainstream brands to try cracking — it would be decades before the likes of Volvo and BMW tried to make an entrance.

Still, this didn't stop smaller brands from giving it a go, with notable entries being the Lamborghini LM002 and Monteverdi's Safari. The Safari is our vehicle under the spotlight today, and though the optional leather-clad interior and 300-horse V8 distracted from the fact, this Swiss slice of excellence was really just an International Scout in disguise. A utilitarian vehicle more at home on the farm than gallivanting across Europe, its original design brief was to "replace the horse," per Southern Scouts, clearly depicting its purpose as a hard worker more than anything else.

Monteverdi took the rugged Scout's underpinnings and body, left them largely alone, and went to town on the power train and interior. A 150-horse 318-cubic-inch V8 was standard, although options such as Chrysler's 440ci big block and even Nissan's diesel SD33 were available, while paint colors and interior finishes were entirely customizable. Buyers could choose manual or automatic transmission, and while the Scout upon which these were based would be considered luxurious if it had so much as carpets fitted, the jet-set Monteverdi boasted features such as air conditioning, electric windows, power locks, fridges, and even TVs.