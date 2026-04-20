If You Just Filled Up Your Tires With Air And The Light Stays On, This Might Be Why

We hate to break it to you, but a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) warning light that stays on even after you inflate your tires could be caused by many things. It might have to do with false inflation readings, undetected leaks, small punctures, and even tire damage. Refilling the tires with air and rechecking the air pressure using a pressure gauge might do the trick and turn off the TPMS light, or you might have to drive a block or two to help the TPMS recalibrate

On the other hand, overfilling the tires with air might not trigger the TPMS warning light at all (most TPMS sensors can only detect tire pressure loss of 25% or more below the factory specs), but it'll stiffen the ride unnecessarily and make it handle unpredictably.

Meanwhile, the onset of cold weather could inadvertently trigger the TPMS warning light as tires can lose a pound of air per square inch (psi) for every 10-degree Fahrenheit drop in temperature. It doesn't sound like much, but if the tires were lacking air to begin with, then a cold snap is enough to warn you of underinflated tires. The same happens when driving from higher altitudes to sea-level terrain, since doing so could register a 2 to 3 psi drop in air pressure.