Why Your Tire Keeps Losing Air – Even Without A Puncture

A tire can lose air even if it doesn't have a hole or puncture. This is because rubber is not completely impermeable to air and slowly lets it escape through the tire's inner liner over time. This process affects every tire irrespective of brand or condition. That is why you are always being advised to check the tire pressure routinely because failure to do so may leave the tire under-inflated even if there's no damage.

This natural air loss is accelerated due to temperature changes. Sixth-grade physics has taught us that with falling temperatures, air pressure also has a tendency to drop. A cold snap may drop tire pressures enough to fire off a TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) warning (although it's the most useless warning light) and make you suspect there's a puncture.

Valves are another of the most common culprits for tire pressure loss. Valve components, including valve cores and stems, wear out with age and use. Cracks, corrosion, or any build-up in these components can compromise the seal and cause a leak to develop gradually. Even the absence of a valve cap contributes to air loss by allowing dirt to interfere with the valve core.

Sometimes, the blame could lie with the wheel itself. When the rim corrodes or rusts over time, or even receives just a few minor scratches, this compromises the seal between the tire bead and the wheel. This leads to constant pressure loss as air leaks through the rim instead of through the tread.