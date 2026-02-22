Why You Should Always Check Your Tires After A Cold Snap

Have you ever noticed your car's tires look somewhat flat and need air when the weather gets cold, or are the TPMS sensors on overdrive and shining the tire pressure warning light in your sleep-deprived mug? The worst-case scenario is that you either have a puncture, a slow leak, or faulty tire pressure sensors, which, despite raising the driver's awareness of underinflated tires, are not entirely as accurate as handheld tire gauges at displaying the actual tire pressure.

However, you probably just need to add air after a cold snap, especially if your tires are relatively new and in tip-top shape. Cold weather causes air molecules to move more slowly, contract, and take up less space inside the tire, which tends to drop the air pressure by a bit. By how much, you ask? The onset of winter and frost can cause tire pressure to drop about 1 pound per square inch (psi) for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit drop in the mercury.

Now, a 1 psi drop in air pressure may seem tolerable and inconsequential, but consider this: Tires can routinely lose 1 psi monthly due to osmosis or permeation of the air through the rubber. Combined with temperature fluctuations or a 20-degree drop over a snowy weekend, and it's no wonder that car owners line up for air at the pumps when the weather gets cold.