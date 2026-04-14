Volvo V70 Test Drive Ruined By Car Bursting Into Flames

Buying a car is almost always a miserable process; car salesmen are known to be predatory, slimy, and not actually on your side. As a result, very few people in this economy are excited about spending several thousand of their hard-earned dollars upfront — or going through with the alternative of getting a potentially lengthy or high-interest car loan. Yesterday, though, a mother in Rossville, Georgia, had an exceptionally bad car-buying experience when the Volvo V70 she and her daughter were test-driving, burst into flames.

Marie Woods and her daughter Leonna Tutt were shopping for a car when they visited M&R Motors, a 'buy here and pay here' lot, where she found a nice white Volvo V70 that she said she was pretty sure she wanted to get. Woods decided to take it out for a test drive with her daughter, but less than half a mile away from the dealership, the car started smoking. She told Local 3 News, "It was fire coming out of the dashboard and smoke coming out of the dashboard."