Americans Killed Each Other On The Road A Little Less Often In 2025

If there's any downside here, it's probably that 2025's 36,640 traffic deaths is still higher than the 36,355 deaths we saw in 2019 before the pandemic hit. But hey, maybe that's an upside to gas being so expensive. If everyone who doesn't own an EV can't afford to drive as much, we might end up killing fewer people this year. Lowering traffic deaths by the same percentage in 2026 that we saw in 2025 would get us down to about 34,000 in a year, which would be better than what we saw back in 2015.

Of course, no one knows what will happen in the future, but when you break traffic deaths down by quarter, the pattern becomes even more encouraging. Deaths really began climbing in the Q3 2020, and we didn't see a drop until Q2 2022. Since then, however, we've seen 15 straight quarters of falling road deaths. At least in theory, there's no reason these improvements shouldn't only continue. Local safety advocates have won some big victories in recent years that have helped make our roads and streets less dangerous, even if no U.S. city can match Helsinki's zero traffic deaths a year.

The only potential problem there is that, during COVID, people engaged in riskier behavior and that sent traffic deaths through the roof. If gas prices continue to climb, as it looks like they will, are we going to see that same COVID-era risk-taking make a comeback? If we do, we could easily see the gains we've made in recent years erased. I'd hope that wouldn't be the case, but we've seen it before, and we may see it again.