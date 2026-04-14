Our Readers Think These Automakers Should Make A New Pickup Truck

As someone who lives in the United States, it is impossible to escape pickup trucks. Millions of the things are sold in our beautiful, nightmarish country every single year, from crossover-based pickups like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz to hulking heavy-duty trucks like the Ford Super Duty and Ram 3500, and some other niches in between. It seems like more and more automakers are coming out with new pickups all the time, with the most recent announcements coming from Hyundai and Kia.

That led me to my question from last week, where I asked our audience to tell me which car company they think should be next to come out with a new pickup truck. Your answers ran the gamut from affordable to high-end, but the most popular answer was a brand you may not be expecting: Mazda. A lot of you think Mazda should make a new truck. I don't think that would be a good business decision, but it would definitely be an interesting one. Without further ado, these are my favorite answers: