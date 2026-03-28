These Harley-Davidsons Are The Brand's Most Affordable Bikes

Last year was another difficult one for Harley-Davidson, with the company seeing a 14% decline in consolidated revenue and a 7% decrease in operating income — along with a 12% reduction in the number of bikes it sold around the world. As you might expect, this is going to mean big layoffs as a new Harley CEO looks to turn things around, and it's not clear whether the company's decision to introduce a $6,000 motorcycle in the fall of 2026 is going to help.

On the other hand, Harley-Davidson did announce 13 other new or refreshed models for the current year, including highlights like upscale Limited trims for its Street Glide and Road Glide grand tourers. Both will start at $32,999, which makes them a relative bargain: The 2026 CVO Street Glide Limited opens at $51,999, and the trike version ups the ante by another $3,000.

Don't let those numbers scare you off entirely, though. Despite the brand's reputation for premium pricing, the current entry point for the 2026 lineup does remain under $10,000, and Harley-Davison has half a dozen bikes that start below $20,000: the Nightster, Nightster Special, and Sportster S sport bikes, as well as the Street Bob, Low Rider S, and Heritage Classic cruisers.

The overall issue, however, is that, as riders know, cheap motorcycle prices get attention, and the prices for Chinese brands like CFMoto are indeed exceedingly low. The least-expensive sport bike from CFMoto, the 300SS, stickers from a mere $4,599. We've already covered what riders should know about CFMotos, so today we'll clue you in on the most affordable Harleys.