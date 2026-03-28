These Harley-Davidsons Are The Brand's Most Affordable Bikes
Last year was another difficult one for Harley-Davidson, with the company seeing a 14% decline in consolidated revenue and a 7% decrease in operating income — along with a 12% reduction in the number of bikes it sold around the world. As you might expect, this is going to mean big layoffs as a new Harley CEO looks to turn things around, and it's not clear whether the company's decision to introduce a $6,000 motorcycle in the fall of 2026 is going to help.
On the other hand, Harley-Davidson did announce 13 other new or refreshed models for the current year, including highlights like upscale Limited trims for its Street Glide and Road Glide grand tourers. Both will start at $32,999, which makes them a relative bargain: The 2026 CVO Street Glide Limited opens at $51,999, and the trike version ups the ante by another $3,000.
Don't let those numbers scare you off entirely, though. Despite the brand's reputation for premium pricing, the current entry point for the 2026 lineup does remain under $10,000, and Harley-Davison has half a dozen bikes that start below $20,000: the Nightster, Nightster Special, and Sportster S sport bikes, as well as the Street Bob, Low Rider S, and Heritage Classic cruisers.
The overall issue, however, is that, as riders know, cheap motorcycle prices get attention, and the prices for Chinese brands like CFMoto are indeed exceedingly low. The least-expensive sport bike from CFMoto, the 300SS, stickers from a mere $4,599. We've already covered what riders should know about CFMotos, so today we'll clue you in on the most affordable Harleys.
Harley-Davidson's most affordable sport bikes
The Harley-Davidson Sportster premiered in 1957 following a new formula for the company. While its past products had been stereotypically Harley, with big twin engines and big dimensions to match, the years after World War II saw smaller, lighter British-made bikes begin gaining in popularity for their focus on performance. The XL Sportster was meant to be the answer, and just to be clear, the XL stood for "extra light" — or possibly "experimental lightweight" — not "extra large." That said, it did have an outsized impact at Harley, which considers the Sportster the direct ancestor of its present-day sport bikes.
Those include the 2026 Harley Davidson Sportster S with a suggested price of $15,999. Meant as an update to the 2017 Sportster Forty-Eight, the Sportster S has a bold presence backed by a 76-cubic-inch twin engine kicking out 121 horsepower and 93 pound-feet of torque. Performance-tuned front forks help sharpen handling, while sharp-looking details range from a vintage-inspired badge on the fuel tank and a blacked-out power train that feeds into a high-mounted exhaust.
The Nightster goes even darker in blackout design, with an even tighter focus on nimble performance — enhanced by a seat just 27.1 inches off the ground and a curb weight of 481 pounds. That makes it 21 pounds lighter than the Sportster S. Just as important for our purposes, it's $6,000 less, too. Meanwhile the Nightster Special Edition upgrades with a high-tech driver display, high-rise handlebars, and passenger seating, among others, and a suggested price of $12,499.
Harley-Davidson's most affordable cruisers
For those who crave a more custom appearance to go with Harley's hallmark performance, the company's cruisers are available beginning from $14,999 — and starting with the Street Bob. No relation to Spongebob, the Street Bob owes its name to shortened fenders that look like they were "bobbed" in the sense of being shorter than regular fenders. Think of it like a "bob" haircut or the short tail of a bobcat. Anyway, the Street Bob aesthetic also shortens the list of exterior items by going without a fairing, saddlebags, or any bodywork that doesn't support the need for speed — but still with maximum Harley style.
A similar look informs the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S that has a suggested price of $18,999 and lives up to its name with a laden seat height of 27 inches. The Low Rider goes big when it comes to muscle, though, carrying a high-output four-spark-plug Milwaukee-Eight engine that serves up 114 horsepower and 128 lb-ft.
Leaning heavier into the traditional cruiser vibe is the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic at $19,999. Featuring its own 98-horsepower Milwaukee-Eight motor, the Heritage Classic comes from the factory with a pair of lockable saddlebags, a detachable two-tone windshield, and a rider's seating position that undercuts even that of the Low Rider at 26.3 inches. And this machine boasts premium two-up seating so you can bring along a friend, too.
None of the brand's new bikes match up with your budget? Remember that Harley-Davidson made a big bet on used motorcycles a few years ago, and its certified pre-owned program can still be a great way to get in on the action.