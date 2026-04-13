Here's How Expensive Gas Would Have To Get Before Our Readers Would Buy An EV

Over the last month, gas prices have skyrocketed, and coincidentally, used EV sales were up in Q1. We actually won't know what kind of effect Trump's senseless war in Iran has had on EV sales until we see the Q2 numbers, and lower prices on used EVs may have boosted those numbers anyway, but still, it's nice to see. Trump also appears to have completely bungled the ceasefire announcement, since the firing hasn't actually ceased, and Iran's re-closed the Strait of Hormuz, forcing us to face the possibility that gas prices will only continue to climb.

With all of that in mind, last Thursday, we asked you how expensive gas would have to get before you went electric. Of course, fuel prices aren't the only reason people buy EVs, but it felt like a good starting point for an interesting discussion. Did we get many answers that named a specific price? Nope, but that's ok. It wasn't a total surprise, and many of the comments we did get were still pretty interesting. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.