How Reliable Is The Nissan Rogue? Here's What Consumer Reports Says
The Nissan Rogue has been an awfully important car for the Japanese brand since debuting in 2007. It's been a strong seller for nearly two decades, and currently, it's the best-selling Nissan model in the U.S. In our latest test, the Rogue continued to prove impressive amongst compact SUVs due to its enticing price point, silky-smooth ride, generous driver-assistance features, and stylish exterior. It's also spacious, comfortable, and the cabin feels pretty premium.
So, the Rogue is a great SUV. But is it reliable? Well, its predicted reliability is above-average according to Consumer Reports. CR scores vehicle reliability based on surveys of its subscribers, who were asked if their vehicle had suffered any faults in the last 12 months. This means that the Nissan Rogue isn't expected to give a lot of trouble outside of normal wear and tear or maintenance, evidenced by its reasonable repair costs. It's worth mentioning, though, that the particular Consumer Reports survey pertains to the 2025 Nissan Rogue model. And so to help give you a broader perspective of what CR thinks of the Nissan Rogue's reliability, we've compared the current model to its predecessors below.
2025 Nissan Rogue reliability compared to older models
The 2025 Nissan Rogue's above-average reliability means it scored better for dependability than previous model years of the SUV. However, it's not the most reliable model year for the Rogue that exists. Looking at each year's CR data for the 2014-2025 Nissan Rogue, it is the 2024 model that has achieved the highest reliability rating, by far, as it boasts an exceptional score. A quick check of customer forums reveals owners have a lot of positive things to say about the reliability of the 2024 Nissan Rogue. On the r/NissanRogue subreddit, many owners report faultless ownership experience for that particular model year, despite some previous complaints related to the CVT transmission. That may change over time, since the 2024 model is relatively new, but it's still a bright spot.
Another model that ranks ahead of the 2025 Rogue in terms of reliability is the 2020 Nissan Rogue, which has the same above-average reliability verdict as the 2025 model but with a higher average point value. Sadly, this iteration has a poor owner satisfaction rating. Behind the 2024 and 2020 models, the 2025 Rogue is the third most reliable Nissan model polled by Consumer Reports since the 2014 model year. This puts it ahead of the 2016-2019, 2023, as well as the 2021 Nissan Rogue, which earned average reliability ratings. The 2014, 2015, and 2022 Nissan Rogue models scored below-average for reliability.
2025 Nissan Rogue reliability compared to other popular compact SUVs
The Nissan Rogue plays in a very competitive segment that includes the likes of the Toyota RAV4, which has a stellar reputation for reliability. So, how does it fare? For the sake of simplicity, we've made sure to limit the comparison to a few key rivals, such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-50, and Mazda CX-5. Based on CR's ratings, the 2025 Toyota RAV4 sits at the top of the compact SUV predicted reliability ladder at the moment (at least amongst these four models) with an excellent reliability score. In second place is the Mazda CX-5, followed by the Rogue and CR-V, which are tied in CR's scores. At the bottom of the ladder is the Mazda CX-50.
It's not the top scorer in the segment, but the fact that the Nissan Rogue can compete so well with the likes of the Honda CR-V is a great sign — especially considering the general perception that the Honda is so dependable. Finally, while the chances of a new Nissan Rogue developing a major fault are small, the risk is still there, as is always the case with new cars. So it's important that you do your research and figure out the right model for you before finalizing a deal on your preferred Nissan Rogue.