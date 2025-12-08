How Reliable Is The Nissan Rogue? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The Nissan Rogue has been an awfully important car for the Japanese brand since debuting in 2007. It's been a strong seller for nearly two decades, and currently, it's the best-selling Nissan model in the U.S. In our latest test, the Rogue continued to prove impressive amongst compact SUVs due to its enticing price point, silky-smooth ride, generous driver-assistance features, and stylish exterior. It's also spacious, comfortable, and the cabin feels pretty premium.

So, the Rogue is a great SUV. But is it reliable? Well, its predicted reliability is above-average according to Consumer Reports. CR scores vehicle reliability based on surveys of its subscribers, who were asked if their vehicle had suffered any faults in the last 12 months. This means that the Nissan Rogue isn't expected to give a lot of trouble outside of normal wear and tear or maintenance, evidenced by its reasonable repair costs. It's worth mentioning, though, that the particular Consumer Reports survey pertains to the 2025 Nissan Rogue model. And so to help give you a broader perspective of what CR thinks of the Nissan Rogue's reliability, we've compared the current model to its predecessors below.