Spark Plug Recycling Is A Thing, Because Iridium Is Too Expensive

You may not think much about the spark plugs in your car's engine, but those small devices require precision manufacturing and valuable metals to keep your vehicle humming. It's not unusual for a typical spark plug to feature steel, copper, and nickel, but many contain rare earth metals like platinum and iridium to extend the service life while maintaining engine performance. Iridium, in particular, is what makes these plugs among the longest-lasting of the many spark plug types, since it's the most corrosion-resistant material known to humanity. Iridium is extremely hard, dense, and has a melting point of over 4,400 degrees Fahrenheit, making it well suited for automotive and performance applications.

However, it so happens that iridium is also one of the rarest elements on the planet, with the Earth's crust only having around 0.000003 parts per million of iridium. Its rarity and superior properties are why iridium plugs are almost double the price of platinum plugs, but car engines are only a small part of the growing worldwide demand for iridium. The electrochemical industry uses about 3.1 tons of iridium annually, while electronics manufacturers consume 2 tons of it on average.

For spark plugs it's about 1.7 tons per year, which costs about $430 million based on the current market price of $7,900 per ounce of iridium. So yeah, iridium is rare, hard to get (mostly gathered from byproducts of nickel refining), and quite expensive. It is this conundrum that led new and innovative industry players to look into recycling iridium and other precious metals from old and used spark plugs. With iridium being scarce and with demand growing each year, we can only mine too much of it before it's gone.