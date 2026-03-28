What's The Difference Between Platinum And Double Platinum Spark Plugs?

The primary difference between platinum and double platinum spark plugs comes from their construction. You're probably aware that spark plugs come in many types, and they're typically classified according to the precious metals of their electrodes. Ordinary copper plugs have a nickel alloy tip welded to a copper-core electrode, while platinum plugs have platinum tips infused in the electrode.

The nickel alloy metal in a copper plug will begin to wear out after around 20,000 miles. Copper plugs are more affordable and typically start at around $3-$8 each, but the fast-wearing nickel alloy electrode means you'll need to replace them more often. Platinum is a worthy upgrade over nickel alloy, enabling platinum plugs to last up to five times longer. Moreover, platinum is a harder metal, has a higher melting point (around 3,215 degrees Fahrenheit), and burns hotter to better resist fouling.

However, platinum spark plugs come in two general types. Single platinum has a platinum disc at the center electrode, while double platinum uses such a disc on both the center and ground electrodes of the spark plug. Platinum plugs cost around $4-$8 each, and you can expect to pay a bit more for double platinum since it uses more of the precious metal. The differences in performance aren't quite as notable, but certain types of engines actually need double platinum to handle their unique combustion style.