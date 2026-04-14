Radio Isn't Dead, Half Of In-Car Audio Time Is Still AM/FM Radio

In a world of Spotify, Tidal, and countless other audio streaming services, who listens to terrestrial radio in their car anymore? It's basically nobody, right? Well, there are more radio listeners than you may think, according to a recent study by Edison Research. Its Q1 2026 Share of Ear data reveals that 55% of Americans' in-car audio time goes to AM/FM radio, with all listeners age 13 and older. Streaming only accounts for 16% of our drive-time listening. That's quite a different story than the doom and gloom we've been led to believe that streaming would kill the radio star.

When Edison drills a bit deeper into the numbers, specifying an age range of 13 to 34, streaming increases. AM/FM radio still earns 46% of listening time, but streaming goes up to 30%, nearly double the overall figure. It may be that older people tend to stick with what they know, which is AM/FM broadcasts, and not this new-fangled streaming thing. Likewise, younger people grew up with digital and streaming options, as well as the ability to choose what they listen to by methods other than a radio station's request line.

However, the numbers turn around a bit when looking at spoken-word audio. Podcasts take a small lead here, taking up 40% of American's listening time, compared to 39% for AM/FM radio — no age distinction was made here, simply all Americans over the age of 13.

In 2015, spoken word audio on the radio held a dominant 75% lead, which was to be expected with all of its talk shows and baseball games. But since then, podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity, perhaps because they are not only available on demand, but because there's a podcast these days for any topic you can imagine. Even within the relatively niche automotive world, you have everything from old standards like The Smoking Tire to recent upstarts like Trans Girlismo, and everything in between.