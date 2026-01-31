'Tran Girlismo' Is The Perfect Automotive Podcast For 2026

hello I am launching my very own podcast with @jordanjamboree.pittbert.gay where we (mostly casually!) chat about car culture in the decline of the American empire, auto racing, and industry news interspersed with tales of our former auto journo careers. we call it TRAN GIRLISMO

Listening to Scott and Hofstetter talk about how car culture has grown more and more financially out of reach lately rings especially true to me. Enthusiasts cars like the Supras and S2000s the pair of hosts respectively owned years ago, have since skyrocketed in price, while wages have remained the same, meaning they probably wouldn't be able to afford the same cars today. I've also owned plenty of performance vehicles in the past that I couldn't afford to buy now. They even get into how that lack of access to performance vehicles affects race tracks, who can no longer rely on a steady stream of income from enthusiasts scraping together change from the couch to go racing.

"Tran Girlismo" is, at least in its first episode, an automotive podcast that talks about the unfortunate realities of being an enthusiast in the year of our lord 2026, and lines up cause and effect to explain how things got so bad. The hosts also offer hopeful avenues for the future, like sim racing, which can let us all experience track driving even when we're priced out of the real thing. And someday, with any luck, I'll bully my way on to the podcast and sell them on the cheap speed of motorcycling. The podcast is set to release weekly on Victoria Scott's Patreon, and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.