Which 1980s European hot hatchback was designed by Giugiaro, kicked off a tuning revolution, made use of incredible German engineering, and developed a cult following that still shines over forty years later? You might be surprised to learn that I'm not talking about the Volkswagen GTI. No, this is the car that was supposed to be the Mk2-generation Golf GTI, but Volkswagen ditched the design in favor of the more upright shape the Golf became known for. This is the SEAT Ibiza, and in particular, the SXi model with a 1.5-liter Porsche-designed four-cylinder making a cool 100 ponies. This is one of those esoteric machines American collectors haven't discovered yet, and it's on my dream list to import one day.

Unfortunately, because Spain is woke or whatever, and won't let U.S. fighter jets bomb the Middle East from Spanish bases, we're allegedly ending all trade with the European former ally nation and my Ibiza dream will never come true.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "Spain has absolutely nothing that we need," and "we're going to cut off all trade with Spain." While it's arguably not possible to single out an EU nation for a trade embargo—that's kind of the point of the EU—Trump has doubled down on his anti-Spain rhetoric. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is using the growing wedge between European nations and the U.S. as a springboard to accelerate discussions and cooperation with China, visiting Xi Jinping, urging China to help end the Israeli-U.S. attacks on Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza, while strengthening Spain-China trade relations.

So the Chinese can get a SEAT Ibiza, but I can't? Come on, that's hardly fair! I want to be ripping around in a Spanish hot hatch this summer, but Spain doesn't love war in the Middle East, so our President says I can't. How does that make any sense?