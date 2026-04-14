Ford Dealership, Former Owner Accused Of Rolling Back A Bronco's Mileage By More Than 50% Before Selling It

Odometer rollbacks are something nobody ever wants to deal with on a car they just bought. Unfortunately for one used Ford Bronco buyer in Michigan, that's exactly the issue he's facing. Now, he's suing, accusing a local Ford dealership of certifying an incorrect odometer reading that has less than half the miles it should have on it.

The Bronco in question was leased by Lunghamer Ford of Owosso, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, in April of 2023. It was subsequently returned in September of 2025, and that's when the dealership recorded 24,042 miles on the clock, according to a federal court complaint reviewed by Automotive News. Here's the rub, though: the complaint lists five dates when the Bronco's lessee had it serviced by another Ford dealership or independent shop. During those visits, the reported mileage increased from 33,641 miles in April of 2024 to a whopping 60,657 miles in July of 2025. This lady was driving. That's also about a month and a half before she turned it in, yet when Wesley Beckman (disturbingly British name) bought the off-roader back in November of last year, over 36,000 miles had vanished.

Now, it's a matter of figuring out who knew what, and when. The complaint alleges that the dealer "knew or had reason to know of the inaccuracy of the odometer statement at the time it sold the vehicle," AutoNews reports. It goes on to say that the person who leased the Bronco had previously "tampered with the odometer and rolled it back [more than] 36,000 miles."