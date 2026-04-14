Ford Dealership, Former Owner Accused Of Rolling Back A Bronco's Mileage By More Than 50% Before Selling It
Odometer rollbacks are something nobody ever wants to deal with on a car they just bought. Unfortunately for one used Ford Bronco buyer in Michigan, that's exactly the issue he's facing. Now, he's suing, accusing a local Ford dealership of certifying an incorrect odometer reading that has less than half the miles it should have on it.
The Bronco in question was leased by Lunghamer Ford of Owosso, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, in April of 2023. It was subsequently returned in September of 2025, and that's when the dealership recorded 24,042 miles on the clock, according to a federal court complaint reviewed by Automotive News. Here's the rub, though: the complaint lists five dates when the Bronco's lessee had it serviced by another Ford dealership or independent shop. During those visits, the reported mileage increased from 33,641 miles in April of 2024 to a whopping 60,657 miles in July of 2025. This lady was driving. That's also about a month and a half before she turned it in, yet when Wesley Beckman (disturbingly British name) bought the off-roader back in November of last year, over 36,000 miles had vanished.
Now, it's a matter of figuring out who knew what, and when. The complaint alleges that the dealer "knew or had reason to know of the inaccuracy of the odometer statement at the time it sold the vehicle," AutoNews reports. It goes on to say that the person who leased the Bronco had previously "tampered with the odometer and rolled it back [more than] 36,000 miles."
A real mess
Now, Beckman is seeking damages from Lunghamer Ford and the Bronco's former lessee, who his lawyer says is legally liable for the mileage rollback, saying it's "hard to see how" she wouldn't be aware of the discrepancy. Just to top it all off, Beckman is also looking for damages from the lender that financed the deal. The suit also alleges violations of both federal and Michigan odometer laws, misrepresentation, breach of contract and violations of the state consumer protection law.
Beckman's lawyer told Automotive News that Ford itself — which isn't a defendant in the case — actually offered to buy back the SUV as a lemon if he agreed to sign a document that the odometer reading reflected actual miles. He apparently rejected the offer because "it would have exposed him to being sued by subsequent purchasers." Something is fishy here, folks.
Unfortunately, odometer rollbacks aren't nearly as rare as they should be. We've got you covered, though. In the past, we've told you how to tell if a car's mileage has been rolled back, and which states have the most cars with rolled-back odometers. We've also covered plenty of stories on the matter, like an Ohio used car dealer that was sued for rolling back cars, FedEx being accused of rolling back truck odometers and Ferrari's rollback issues.