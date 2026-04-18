Are Spark Plug Testers Even Remotely Necessary?

Fixing vehicles by throwing parts at them until they run right isn't a very good feeling. It's better to have an idea of what the problem is, if possible, before running to the parts store. Diagnostic tools can save time and money in that regard. What about spark plug testers, though? Are they worth it, or are they just a waste of money?

It depends on a number of factors. Suppose your engine is misfiring and you suspect it's one of your spark plugs, but you're still tens of thousands of miles away from what is supposed to be the end of their life. If you use premium laser iridium plugs or top-of-the-line racing plugs, replacing the whole set can get pretty costly. Just regular iridium plugs in general can be far more expensive than copper plugs. A spark plug tester can help you narrow down which plug is the problem, or if the problem is a plug at all.

It might also make sense to use a spark plug tester if you deal with a lot of small engines, like on yard equipment. On those, your plug is usually right out there in the open. An inline tester is good for this situation, as you can just unplug the spark plug cable from the plug, hook your tester up, and run the test.