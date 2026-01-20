What Is Spark Plug Blow Out?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An indispensable part of the gasoline combustion process is spark ignition (provided by spark plugs), which sets off the fuel and air mixture responsible for generating energy. Traditionally, the electrodes (which carry the electric arc) were made using copper. However, newer upgrades are available with various advantages. The difference between iridium and platinum spark plugs is a good example. Regardless of what a spark plug is made from, it's crucial for healthy performance. Misfires, lackluster performance, and even poor fuel economy can result from these small parts if they go bad. However, despite their straightforward purpose, there are still spark plug myths in circulation people should stop believing.

To ensure you're using the correct set of spark plugs, consult your vehicle owner's manual. However, some complexity enters the equation when modifying an engine for enhanced performance. One of the most popular methods for boosting output under the hood is adding forced induction, via a turbo or supercharger. These add-ons compress air and force more of it into the engine for tangible performance increases. However, many enthusiasts have noted a strange phenomenon that can occur following the installation of forced induction that directly affects the spark plugs, blow out.

Blow out describes a situation in which that essential voltage arc doesn't form, thus failing to create ignition inside the cylinder. However, the force of additional compressed air can't literally blow out an electric arc, so the term can be a bit misleading. What's actually going on is that the added compressed air from forced induction changes the conditions within the engine, making the environment less conductive. Compressed air equals denser air, which your spark plugs will need to fight against to create and maintain an arc across the electrodes.