Is It Legal To Have Two Insurance Policies For A Single Car?

So we talked about why having two overlapping auto policies doesn't work. Let's talk about why people do this, and some ways to better approach it.

If your goal is more protection, there's a cleaner fix. It's boring, which is why it works. If you share or co-own a car, pick one policy and add the additional driver. If you live with a partner, adding them under one policy usually brings multi-vehicle discounts. And it keeps it to one bill to pay, not two.

If you're worried about being sued so hard your descendants feel the impact, look at higher liability limits on your existing policy — a second won't help here. If you are still losing sleep over it, there is an insurance product called an umbrella policy that provides extra liability coverage on top of your primary policy. Key word: primary. It is worth saying that an umbrella policy does not actually cover your property directly, so if you wreck your own car, it is not helping you fix it. It just protects you when the person you hit decides they want to own your soul, your house, and your collection of Lego Technic models.

If you find yourself holding two policies because you just "forgot"? Review your options between the two, and cancel one. Just make sure you don't put yourself in a bad spot by canceling one before the other starts.

If you're looking for insurance on a car you don't even own, that is a whole other ball game. Just watch out for these common problems of holding two policies on one car, and drive safely.