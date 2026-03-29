Here's How Much A 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Has Depreciated In 5 Years

You may look at this article's headline and perhaps wonder if we forgot a number after Ioniq. That's understandable as the Ioniq 5, 6, and 9 make up Hyundai's current all-electric lineup (the Kona EV is on hold for 2026). Yet the Ioniq name in the United States dates back to 2017, when the automaker applied the moniker to a humble, electrified five-door sedan: the Ioniq Hybrid and the Ioniq Electric. A plug-in hybrid version would come on board for 2018. 2021 was the last year of this electrified trio, as enumerated Ioniqs (the Ioniq 5, to start) would hit Hyundai showrooms.

These original Ioniqs are forgettable because so few sold. Across all three electrified variants, Hyundai moved less than 20,000 units in 2021, compared to more than 150,000 Tucsons. It didn't help that the company only offered the Ioniq Electric in 13 states and the range maxed out at 170 miles. But enough of the history lesson, let's move on to the subject matter at hand: depreciation for the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric. And it's not a pretty picture. In the last three years, the Ioniq Electric has lost 47% of its original value. Depreciation over five years increases to 62.5%. It could be worse; some EVs are depreciating by $600 per day.

Traditional valuation sources, CarEdge and iSeeCars, don't have comprehensive data on this vehicle. For a better understanding of Ioniq Electric depreciation, we reviewed data from Kelley Blue Book (KBB). We also looked at CarGurus' listings for the 2021 Ioniq Electric to see how depreciation estimates hold up against real-world pricing. Lastly, we compared the Ioniq Electric's depreciation with that of competitors such as the Chevrolet Bolt and the Nissan Leaf.