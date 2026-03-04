How Reliable Are 2021 Ford Broncos? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

Off-roading remains one of America's favorite pastimes. And, of all the many off-road-going vehicles out there, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the Ford Bronco is one of the finest. Its cultural significance, rugged-yet-cool design, and off-road credentials are beyond question — as is its resale value, which continues to be strong. However, despite the badge, questions are to be asked when it comes to reliability, seeing as it is a gamble with any car. This is an especially important question for the 2021 Ford Bronco. It's the first Bronco model since 1996, so it could have teething problems present. Fortunately, organizations like Consumer Reports (CR) are often helpful, as they frequently ask car owners for feedback about the reliability of their vehicles.

Based on its survey of Ford Bronco owners, Consumer Reports data indicates that the reliability of the 2021 model is average — which may come as not much of a surprise to ardent followers of the model. It is well-documented that some owners have faced issues with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine due to a valve train defect that could cause sudden stalls. But perhaps the biggest cause of concern comes from the molded-in-color hardtop supplied by German company Webasto, which often developed issues when exposed to water and extreme humidity. Owners have reported problems of the headliners coming off as well as the the top developing snakeskin or honeycomb-like patterns on the outer layer. There have also been claims of discoloration, cracks, and roof leaks.