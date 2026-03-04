How Reliable Are 2021 Ford Broncos? Here's What Consumer Reports Says
Off-roading remains one of America's favorite pastimes. And, of all the many off-road-going vehicles out there, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the Ford Bronco is one of the finest. Its cultural significance, rugged-yet-cool design, and off-road credentials are beyond question — as is its resale value, which continues to be strong. However, despite the badge, questions are to be asked when it comes to reliability, seeing as it is a gamble with any car. This is an especially important question for the 2021 Ford Bronco. It's the first Bronco model since 1996, so it could have teething problems present. Fortunately, organizations like Consumer Reports (CR) are often helpful, as they frequently ask car owners for feedback about the reliability of their vehicles.
Based on its survey of Ford Bronco owners, Consumer Reports data indicates that the reliability of the 2021 model is average — which may come as not much of a surprise to ardent followers of the model. It is well-documented that some owners have faced issues with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine due to a valve train defect that could cause sudden stalls. But perhaps the biggest cause of concern comes from the molded-in-color hardtop supplied by German company Webasto, which often developed issues when exposed to water and extreme humidity. Owners have reported problems of the headliners coming off as well as the the top developing snakeskin or honeycomb-like patterns on the outer layer. There have also been claims of discoloration, cracks, and roof leaks.
2021 Ford Bronco reliability vs. major rivals
The Ford Bronco being such a specialized off-road vehicle means there's only ever a small handful of models you might conceivably cross-shop with it. The 2021 model year was no different, as it had mainly the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner as likeliest alternatives. Of the three, the 2021 Ford Bronco ranks in the middle of the pack. Its average reliability score puts it below the 2021 4Runner, which is rated by Consumer Reports as being exceptional in that area. It's hardly a surprising result, given the 4Runner (like most Toyotas) is commonly seen as a paragon of reliability. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler, though, is the complete opposite, receiving a much lower score for reliability.
While drivers have complained about the brakes and exhaust, the biggest issues with the 2021 Jeep Wrangler, per CR's data, have been the engine, transmission, drive system, electrical accessories, as well as suspension and steering — all of which earned a poor rating. Other less-than-stellar areas include its body hardware, paint, and trim, as well as noises and leaks. The 2021 Bronco might not have the best ratings of them all, but as you can see from the Wrangler, it's not the worst in its segment.